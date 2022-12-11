1.17 Update

The following changes have been made:
-Nuts in 4-3 are now destroyed instantly with the Bum-crush.
-Fixed spelling mistakes in 4-2 and 4-S events.
-Added extra spikes at the beginning of the Temple section of "Bunny Challenge 1" so the player can die to reset the room if they mess up the first puzzle.
-Moved the Help menu to the left so the text isn't cut off.
-Fixed an invisible platform in 5-3
-Fixed the "Alert bubble" displaying on Isle Historia when fully upgraded if you have over 9999 meat.
-Extra tutorial signs added in 2-2 to hint at certain Bum-Crushing mechanics.
-Made the description of the "Damage up" Upgrade more clear.
-Tiles in custom room no longer disappear when pausing.
Changed files in this update