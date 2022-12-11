1.17 Update

Share · View all patches · Build 10122263 · Last edited 11 December 2022 – 00:32:07 UTC by Wendy

​The following changes have been made:

-Nuts in 4-3 are now destroyed instantly with the Bum-crush.

-Fixed spelling mistakes in 4-2 and 4-S events.

-Added extra spikes at the beginning of the Temple section of "Bunny Challenge 1" so the player can die to reset the room if they mess up the first puzzle.

-Moved the Help menu to the left so the text isn't cut off.

-Fixed an invisible platform in 5-3

-Fixed the "Alert bubble" displaying on Isle Historia when fully upgraded if you have over 9999 meat.

-Extra tutorial signs added in 2-2 to hint at certain Bum-Crushing mechanics.

-Made the description of the "Damage up" Upgrade more clear.

-Tiles in custom room no longer disappear when pausing.