AI Roguelite update for 11 December 2022

FREE cloud gen, and better paid cloud gen

Build 10122209 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added a free cloud gen option which uses Kobold Horde
  • Added ability to uncheck "use local model for event checks" if using paid cloud gen. Paid cloud gen event checks uses a 355M model which is marginally better than 125M, so if you have the capability, it's still better to use the 1.3B or bigger models for event checks.
  • Offering items now checks for Charisma and attacking with bare hands checks for Strength.

Note: Due to a quirk of how disallowed tokens are calculated, some local model is still required to get the token ids even with paid cloud gen event checks. However, in theory getting token ids shouldn't be resource-intensive.

