Path of Exile update for 11 December 2022

Introducing the Sanctum Mystery Box

Path of Exile update for 11 December 2022 · Build 10122059 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

We've just released the Sanctum Mystery Box, a new mystery box without duplicate microtransactions! Each of the microtransactions in this mystery box has visual behaviour that interacts with your gameplay.

There are 14 microtransactions that you can find in the Sanctum Mystery Box. Each of these microtransactions has a varying number of thematic variations, and you'll never receive a duplicate copy of a variation that you have already opened. For example, if you open the Sulphurous Gargoyle Wings variant of the Gargoyle Wings, you may later receive the Pitch-black variant, but you'll never get a duplicate Sulphurous one.

Check out the full details [at pathofexile.com/mystery-box](pathofexile.com/mystery-box)

Changed files in this update

Path of Exile Windows Binaries Depot 238962
  • Loading history…
Path of Exile macOS Binaries Depot 238963
  • Loading history…
