Introducing the Sanctum Mystery Box

We've just released the Sanctum Mystery Box, a new mystery box without duplicate microtransactions! Each of the microtransactions in this mystery box has visual behaviour that interacts with your gameplay.

There are 14 microtransactions that you can find in the Sanctum Mystery Box. Each of these microtransactions has a varying number of thematic variations, and you'll never receive a duplicate copy of a variation that you have already opened. For example, if you open the Sulphurous Gargoyle Wings variant of the Gargoyle Wings, you may later receive the Pitch-black variant, but you'll never get a duplicate Sulphurous one.

Check out the full details [at pathofexile.com/mystery-box](pathofexile.com/mystery-box)