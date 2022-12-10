Localization Update

Hello Everyone!

I am pleased to announce that 14 new languages have been added to the game in the latest updates:

Dutch

Finnish

French

German

Islandic

Italian

Polish

Portuguese

Brazilian Portuguese

Russian

Spanish

Swedish

Turkish

Ukrainian

I would like to say a big thank you to the members of our Discord Server for their time and work in creating the translation thus helping to make the game more accessible to all players! All users who contributed to the translation of the game can be seen in the Credits tab in the game.

New languages are planned for the near future.

If you haven't had a chance yet, I encourage you to play my other game:

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1926680/FUCK_PUTIN/

And to add upcoming Ultimate Ragdoll Game to your Wishlist!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1978720/Ultimate_Ragdoll_Game/