Mini Update 20.8.2

Welcome back Miolhrians!

Miolhrians 20.8.2 Mini Update patch is here with some fixes and updates. so...here we go..

Now let's get into 20.8.2...

-Medical Healers can now be found in POI's!

-Quest now found in miolhria for Life Ability Blinding!

-Life Ability can now be used!

New Trader models!

-Workbench and crafting devices font updated!

-Some items have been fixed!

New Characters and updated outfits!

-Comm Device and Mii Device fixed!

-Mini update and fix for closets!

-Local Traders Updated!

Inventory Update!

-NEW pet hits miolhria!

-Title Update

-Prices adjusted!

-Bellows can now be used to fuel deconstructors!

-Shop update!

-Battle animations updated!

-Multiple Icons updated!

-Crafting system updated!

-Environments and some POI's updated!

-Enemy Spawns updated!

-and multiple other fixes!

Work in Progress...still need to finish a few things before I can give an update for this..

Multiple fixes and updates to Dojos!

Multiple fixes with locations, zombies, spawning and minor issues posted!

and last but not least much more to come before the update...

If you have any issue, please note below!

Thanks again for being an awesome community and keep on surviving!!!

stay tuned...

Have a Great Night and Survive Well!

Miolhr Company