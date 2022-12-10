Dransik 2.0 - Build: 280.77

Post 2.0 launch patch includes bug fixes for content and client. See the OPTIONS menu for Target Cycle disabling (which will make it Target Closest every time). Spawns and other content will continue to be adjusted - keep this in mind when you are passing along feedback.
If you don’t believe in Santa Clause, then don’t look for Holiday Island.
Issues
- Review the message feedback given to players when using various tools/items
- Guild quest issue - Book 3 brazier can become bugged
- Players not showing up crim
- [Dransik 2.0] Minimap reveal button disappears when pressed when minimap is at the smallest/default size.
- Nameplates not showing up when Fog of War is turned off, and inside building
- map reveal
- Visual bug players can't see crim name
- GLES2 Support
- TAB Key collides with cycling text chat
- Tower of Inverna (Boss' Broken)
- Leaving Silvest, Obsidian Crystal Ball will only take you to NK
- Target Cycling - Allow Disable (AND SHIFT for backward)
- Shopkeeper Crash when Buying Used Gear
Changed files in this update