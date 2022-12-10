v.1.1.1 - Waitress Update

Hello Wardens, have you stayed warm during this cold weather? Luckily there's a lot of volunteers in the prison who can help warm you up, but remember to also stay hydrated! ːkarrynWardenː

The v.1.1.1 update features a few changes to the Waitress Side Job since it's the the most often played side job for most player. The main change is that when Karryn takes a drink order, an icon will now appear below the bar patron for what drink they ordered. Basically, this change removes the stress of memorizing, and for some players, the metagaming of writing down the order on a notepad or other external program. I have always felt doing something that is only not fun, but takes the player out of the immersion.

However! ːkarrynGlassesː For people who do enjoy the immersion of memorizing drink orders while balancing everything else going on in the bar, I have replaced the old waitress Cheat with a new Cheat that disables the order icons. Unlike other Cheats in the ingame Settings, this Cheat during works for all modes so feel free to turn it on if you want to roleplay. ːgoblinInmateː

Another major change with this update is that unless you're in Free Play Mode, you no longer get a choice of how long of shift Karryn has to do for each side job. The original intent of giving players the choice is to gamble if they want to do a shorter, safer shift, or gamble for a potentially more rewarding but longer and harder shift. However once again, min-maxing would mean almost always picking the longest shift even if the player themselves don't think it's the most fun shift.

There are also a few other changes in the changelog below, go give it read! ːkarrynː

As always, stay up to date by following us on our Discord and Twitter accounts!ːkarrynComfyː

Discord: https://discord.gg/Zb7gG3u

Twitter: https://twitter.com/Remtairy

12/10 Note: The text for the new waitress stuff are not currently localized into Russian yet because the translators are busy.

v1.1.1 Changelog