Valor 1.5.4: Resistance

Resistance

We've discussed this on the Discord server before. When you're trying to go for a defensive or tanky build, there aren't that many options. That's why we've introduced a new stat: Resistance!

Each point of Resistance will reduce your damage taken by 0.1%, multiplicatively. Get those new resistance runes, or use your prestige points to get real tanky!

New Afflictions

A new Affliction has been added, that will reduce the damage you deal as time goes on (only during the round, of course), so don't pick it if you don't pack the damage to finish things quickly!

On top of that, all Afflictions now have an extra tier, reaching up to Tier 4. You'll need some really strong late-game builds to handle these.

Cursed Runes

With the new Afflictions and extra tier, the maximum Affliction level has gone up from 27 to 40! Obviously, that means we needed an extra rune tier: Cursed Runes! Cursed Runes will be granted to players beating level 35+ Affliction.

Cursed runes will be the first type of rune to give 5 (five!) effects, rather than the current maximum of 4. You really want these.

Balance

Rewards

When you're just getting started, it's not easy to make gold, making it hard to buy any gadgets. Time to address that!

Gold earned in the Normal gamemode increased by 20%.

Gold earned in the Gauntlet gamemode increased by 20%.

Bonus Gold/Experience earned per Affliction level: 8% -> 7%.

Bosses

Some bosses had autoattack that dealt an unfair amount of damage. Bosses should be challenging because of their mechanics, not because they oneshot-whack you.

Vol'Kur Basic Attack Damage: -20%

Eugene Sterling Basic Attack Damage: -40%

Prestige

After the data from the Prestige system has come in, it's time for some balance changes. Picking damage shouldn't be the best choice 100% of the time!

Prestige base Armor (per point): 6 -> 8

Prestige base Gold Earned (per point): 4 -> 7

Prestige base Ability Strength (per point): 6 -> 5

Runes

The release gave us a good opportunity to spot unpopular runes, and runes that are a little too popular. Here's a list of balance changes to address that!

Buffs

Frostbite: +15% effectiveness on new runes

Movement Speed: +10% effectiveness on new runes

Crowd Level Generation: +15% effectiveness on new runes

Mercenary: +20% effectiveness on new runes

Shield Battery: +20% effectiveness on new runes

Basic Attack healing: +5% effectiveness on new runes

Health regeneration: +10% effectiveness on new runes

Nerfs

Basic Attack Speed: -10% effectiveness on new runes

Ability Strength: -5% effectiveness on new runes

Bugfixes