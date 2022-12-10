Following on from the previous technical update, this further expands on how boards can be formed.
Boards are formed from a web of interconnecting cells, this updates changes the way those connections can be made. As long as cells have a balanced number of connections, virtually any shape is theoretically possible. It also fixes an issue in the previous update which resulted in incorrect paths being formed at the corners of cube shaped boards.
Word Attack update for 10 December 2022
Another technical update
