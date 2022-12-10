[Deployed] Regular update - Alpha 1.2-earlyaccess

Space Commanders,

A new update has been deployed.

This update brings a lot of new features and reworked game code.

In this context, all your previous saves are no longer compatible with this version:

Construction drones

In this version, construction mode is updated with the addition of construction drones. Now, when you place compartment cells or buildable items, they will no longer appear instantly as was the case previously. You will now have to wait for the construction drones to manufacture your elements.

New mouse interactions

Mouse selection of objects and residents has been rewritten to be more understandable and intuitive for players.



Other additions

Added tooltip text on mouse hover on some items showing values

Added new music tracks

Added new sound effects for UI and build mode

Changes

Some mission objectives have been adjusted

The profession required for the astral scanner has been changed to "Engineer" with the associated skill

HUD appearance has been improved

The appearance of the Earth has been improved

The time is no longer displayed in the HUD

Fast mode speed has been reduced to avoid bugs in AI pathfinding

Graphics quality settings have been adjusted

Performance improvement

The game is currently in an important phase of optimizing the code of the essential features of the game. And this, in order to improve the integration of future features.

In this version, the game startup has been reworked and the UI state machine rewritten.

Also, the game code relating to items that can be used by resident AIs has been reworked to reduce CPU usage.

Bug fixes

Also, the focus is on fixing the bugs you reported. As you may have noticed, there hasn't been a fix patch since the last regular update. Indeed, the game was already in its phase of optimization and rewriting of certain game codes. And to avoid programming patches that would have been obsolete with the update to version 1.2-earlyaccess, bug fixes have therefore been carried out on this regular version.

Fixed the position of the "sleeping" animation in the bunk beds

Fixed NPC animation state change that switches from "Officer" profession to another profession

Fixed audio settings not always being saved

Fixed some clothing textures

Correction of the change of profession button from the resident sheet

Fixed game save loading

Fixed not working camera bounds

Fixed some translations

Fixed the allocation of resources at the time of the first warp drive

Fixed construction mode when doors are sometimes replaced by walls randomly

Fixed Resource Extractor count not being displayed in the Population tab

Fixed items not being able to be deleted while in use

Fixed Resident stuck in "working" state when their workplace is disabled

Fixed energy generator continuing to generate energy when disabled

Fixed reactor not consuming energy

Fixed the build mode which allowed to build objects in the docking bay

Player suggestions added

One of the most received feedbacks was about the management of resource extractors. So the way to send resource extractors to harvest resources on a planet has been reworked.

From now on, you will have to assign the residents who have the profession of resource extractor from the information window of the docking bay to prepare them for their mission. While remembering to mark the planet as a resource extraction destination from the Navigation tab.

Other suggestions have been added:

Added keyboard support for camera controls

Improved contrast for the tracked mission HUD

Added shortcuts for direct access to Resources and Population tabs

Added highlighting of the resident when hovering over his name from the list of residents

Added more information in the resident list to make it easier to compare skills

FYI: Dialogs with NPCs are temporarily disabled in view of an upcoming feature addition.

Thank you for your contributions.

We are counting on you Space Commanders.

Good luck !