Time delay

You can now delay Another day/Another night for half an hour each day.
You can now turn on auto-refill for your Current stash.
- This costs carpe diem each time and only works outside of scenes and when you have somewhere to stay locally.
You can now pick a priority preference for Acess/Heavy goods.
You can now pick a relationship quirk.
You can now leave an area without losing your currently level of Working the streets if you return within 10 actions.
- But if you do lose it, you won't be able to start again until after you've slept.
Reduced the Supply and demand cost of Making a deal slightly.
You can now buy Prosthetic paperwork while working the streets.
Moved all Working the streets cards for finding drug dealers onto a single card.
Beating a mental health problem now makes you immune from getting a new one for a couple of days.
New equipped effect for wearing a bondage harness very tight.
Taking a nap now reduces Hallucinating.
Dropped the fuel usage of petrol-driven vehicles slightly.
Made it a little easier to deal with sustenance.
Increased the soft cap on Working your crews.
Put a limit on the amount of 5-HTP you can take with effect between sleeps.
You can now drop Plastic dreams during its early stages if you want to.
New artwork.
Fixed a problem with jobs for a permanent enforcer employer not triggering.
Fixed a problem with a messed up right arm healing instantly.
Fixed missing stat change info on access code notifications.
Fixed a potential bug with blowing yourself up in a workshop.
Fixed Selling mood spikes overlapping with another opportunity on Street knowledge.
Fixed a bug with Ann's sweet sex not triggering all appropriate effects.
Fixed a bug with a Smuggler's pick-up in Gamble Street not always appearing.
More typos fixed; thanks for the reports.
