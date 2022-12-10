Time delay

You can now delay Another day/Another night for half an hour each day.

You can now turn on auto-refill for your Current stash.

This costs carpe diem each time and only works outside of scenes and when you have somewhere to stay locally.

You can now pick a priority preference for Acess/Heavy goods.

You can now pick a relationship quirk.

You can now leave an area without losing your currently level of Working the streets if you return within 10 actions.

But if you do lose it, you won't be able to start again until after you've slept.

Reduced the Supply and demand cost of Making a deal slightly.

You can now buy Prosthetic paperwork while working the streets.

Moved all Working the streets cards for finding drug dealers onto a single card.

Beating a mental health problem now makes you immune from getting a new one for a couple of days.

New equipped effect for wearing a bondage harness very tight.

Taking a nap now reduces Hallucinating.

Dropped the fuel usage of petrol-driven vehicles slightly.

Made it a little easier to deal with sustenance.

Increased the soft cap on Working your crews.

Put a limit on the amount of 5-HTP you can take with effect between sleeps.

You can now drop Plastic dreams during its early stages if you want to.

New artwork.

Fixed a problem with jobs for a permanent enforcer employer not triggering.

Fixed a problem with a messed up right arm healing instantly.

Fixed missing stat change info on access code notifications.

Fixed a potential bug with blowing yourself up in a workshop.

Fixed Selling mood spikes overlapping with another opportunity on Street knowledge.

Fixed a bug with Ann's sweet sex not triggering all appropriate effects.

Fixed a bug with a Smuggler's pick-up in Gamble Street not always appearing.

More typos fixed; thanks for the reports.