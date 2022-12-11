"Eternal Supreme" EA2.0 version: "TheOne"

1. Major adjustments to the combat system:

There are four levels of difficulty in the game: easy, normal, difficult, and devil.

(1) The simple and normal levels are refreshing "mowing" mode, and the skill will automatically lock the target with easy operation

(2) Difficult and devil levels are "soul-like" , which require manual aiming in the direction of skills and dodge and other actions to avoid damage. Otherwise it is easy to die. The operation is a little complicated.

2.Add the "Tianshu" system

It can be used to customize your own unique skills and character growth routes.

3. Add the " Destiny " system

Sharing games in different ways can help you to obtain lucky points which can redeem ,various types of destiny bonus effects including invincible aura and,time deceleration

4.Add the "Sky Monument" system

In the " Sky Monument " ranking list, you can not only check your own game rankings globally or among your friends who play this game, but also check the rankings between regions and other regions. There are four types of lists.

5.Add the "natural power" of the character

A special skill that is independent of the standard skill system is a very interesting supernatural power.

6. Add two game modes:

"Revisiting old dreams" mode:

Randomly enter one of the cleared levels and start with the BOSS battle.You need to clear at least one level to activate this mode.

"Trial of Heaven" mode:

Also known as the "Tiandao Trial Field", it was formed by the elite creatures.By collecting the genetic information of the elite creatures that have been killed, create a copy of the life form, as the gatekeeper of the "Heaven's Proving Ground"! The entire environment in heaven field is in a chaos, from which you may encounter, for example, the space-time turbulence, causing the flow of time in it to be fast and slow.You may also encounter gravity imbalance, and even disturb the adverse environment of biological minds. To activate this mode,you need to pass at least one game level. Maintaining the "Tiandao Proving Ground" requires a lot of energy, and the range of activities in the proving ground will continue to shrink to reduce consumption. So please kill the target as soon as possible, otherwise you will face the siege of all bosses, and there is no place to escape. If the test results are better, in addition to more experience points, you can also get a random destiny bonus effect.

7. Major adjustments have been made to the game values to make the game experience more reasonable

8. Major adjustments to the game interface

9. Adjust the lens effect to optimize the game experience

10. Adjustments in the types of creatures in the game

This update will clear all the previous stored data, if it brings you any trouble, here, we would like to solemnly say sorry to you!