Junkyard Fury 2 update for 10 December 2022

Activity Amplifier Implementation - v1.039

Build 10121482 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Added a new activity amplifier tool to the game that will adjust how difficult you want an area to be. You can choose freely, but there is a risk reward element to it. The easier a level is, the easier it is to complete, but the harder it is to perfect. The harder a level is, the harder it is to complete, but the easier it is to perfect.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2077991
  • Loading history…
