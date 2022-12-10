Added a new activity amplifier tool to the game that will adjust how difficult you want an area to be. You can choose freely, but there is a risk reward element to it. The easier a level is, the easier it is to complete, but the harder it is to perfect. The harder a level is, the harder it is to complete, but the easier it is to perfect.
Junkyard Fury 2 update for 10 December 2022
Activity Amplifier Implementation - v1.039
