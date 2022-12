Version 1.9.2: New Standard Upgrades

Share · View all patches · Build 10121449 · Last edited 10 December 2022 – 20:09:14 UTC by Wendy

8 new standard upgrade options:

"Piercing" has been removed

"Triple Auto" - Autofire can now target 3 enemies

"Quad Auto" - Autofire can now target 4 enemies

"Pierce 1" - Autofire pierces an additional enemy

"Pierce 2" - Autofire pierces two enemies

"Pierce 3" - Autofire pierces three enemies

"Primary Pierce" - Primary fire pierces an extra enemy per shot

"More Crit" - Crit deals 10% more damage

"Range 1" - Increased autofire attack range by 15%

"Range 2" - Increased autofire attack range by another 15%

Standard bullet visuals have been changed, autoattack bullet visuals have been changed, and tri shot bullet visuals have been changed.

Standard cube enemy eye visuals have been changed.

The standard tri enemy is now smaller.

Also, currently working on adding weapon rarity and randomly generated weapon perks for beating survival arena's!