 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Industry Idle update for 10 December 2022

Patch 0.20.2 - QoL, Bugfix and Christmas Event

Share · View all patches · Build 10121447 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

0.20.2-build.308

  • QoL: Add more purchase amount option in Trade Center (by @jimmyh77)
  • QoL: Allow filter player trade by price range and player name (by @jimmyh77)
  • QoL: Add warning for Purge My Trades (by @jimmyh77)
  • QoL: Add an option to show only positive tile modifiers (by @jimmyh77)
  • QoL: Change power bank units to Joules (by @2kai2kai2)
  • Bugfix: Nikola Tesla policy in Detroit no longer requires nature gas (by @ryansb)
  • Bugfix: Wind Turbines and Solar Panels cannot be turned on when turned off by inheriting default settings (by @GrayTheWanderer)
  • Bugfix: Fix an exploit w.r.t cancelling player trades. You need to upgrade to this version to cancel player trade (reported by @WingedLeo)
    There are 154 resources, 234 factories, 66 policies, 19 maps and 71 achievements available in this version

This is the first release since open source. On behalf of the community, I'd like to thank all contributors for their hard work. If you want to contribute to the game, you can visit Github: https://github.com/fishpondstudio/IndustryIdle

Also, Christmas event is live:

  • Christmas Timed Exclusive (5.12 - 5.01): New resource - Reindeer. All power plants produce reindeers. They can be used as fuel but cannot be sold or traded
  • Christmas Timed Exclusive Policy: Reindeer Silicon (FREE) - All buildings that consume silicon use reindeer instead
  • Christmas Timed Exclusive Policy: Reindeer Aluminum (FREE) - All buildings that consume aluminum use reindeer instead
  • Christmas Timed Exclusive Policy: Santa Clause is Coming (FREE) - Santa factories consume reindeer and toy and produce santa, science and culture. Santa factories have max tile modifier. Toy factories produce reindeer in addition to toy

Web: https://play.industryidle.com/
Steam: https://store.steampowered.com/app/1574000/Industry_Idle/
Google Play: https://play.google.com/apps/testing/com.fishpondstudio.industryidle
AppStore: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/industry-idle-factory-tycoon/id1554773046

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 1574001
  • Loading history…
MacOS Depot 1574002
  • Loading history…
Linux Depot 1574003
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link