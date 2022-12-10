Patch 0.20.2 - QoL, Bugfix and Christmas Event

0.20.2-build.308

QoL: Add more purchase amount option in Trade Center (by @jimmyh77)

QoL: Allow filter player trade by price range and player name (by @jimmyh77)

QoL: Add warning for Purge My Trades (by @jimmyh77)

QoL: Add an option to show only positive tile modifiers (by @jimmyh77)

QoL: Change power bank units to Joules (by @2kai2kai2)

Bugfix: Nikola Tesla policy in Detroit no longer requires nature gas (by @ryansb)

Bugfix: Wind Turbines and Solar Panels cannot be turned on when turned off by inheriting default settings (by @GrayTheWanderer)

Bugfix: Fix an exploit w.r.t cancelling player trades. You need to upgrade to this version to cancel player trade (reported by @WingedLeo)

There are 154 resources, 234 factories, 66 policies, 19 maps and 71 achievements available in this version

This is the first release since open source. On behalf of the community, I'd like to thank all contributors for their hard work. If you want to contribute to the game, you can visit Github: https://github.com/fishpondstudio/IndustryIdle

Also, Christmas event is live:

Christmas Timed Exclusive (5.12 - 5.01): New resource - Reindeer. All power plants produce reindeers. They can be used as fuel but cannot be sold or traded

Christmas Timed Exclusive Policy: Reindeer Silicon (FREE) - All buildings that consume silicon use reindeer instead

Christmas Timed Exclusive Policy: Reindeer Aluminum (FREE) - All buildings that consume aluminum use reindeer instead

Christmas Timed Exclusive Policy: Santa Clause is Coming (FREE) - Santa factories consume reindeer and toy and produce santa, science and culture. Santa factories have max tile modifier. Toy factories produce reindeer in addition to toy

Web: https://play.industryidle.com/

Steam: https://store.steampowered.com/app/1574000/Industry_Idle/

Google Play: https://play.google.com/apps/testing/com.fishpondstudio.industryidle

AppStore: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/industry-idle-factory-tycoon/id1554773046