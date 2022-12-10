Patch 11.5 fixes Patch 11.4 save loading issue

That's what happens if you release your patch too quickly.
All saves created after the envrionment update should work now.
If anyone still has save loading issues in Alpha 11.5 (check on bottom left of main menu), let me know!
Happy playing!
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
That's what happens if you release your patch too quickly.
All saves created after the envrionment update should work now.
If anyone still has save loading issues in Alpha 11.5 (check on bottom left of main menu), let me know!
Happy playing!
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update