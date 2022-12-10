 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

InfraSpace update for 10 December 2022

Patch 11.5 fixes Patch 11.4 save loading issue

Share · View all patches · Build 10121367 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

That's what happens if you release your patch too quickly.

All saves created after the envrionment update should work now.
If anyone still has save loading issues in Alpha 11.5 (check on bottom left of main menu), let me know!

Happy playing!

Changed files in this update

InfraSpace Content Depot 1511461
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link