Hello Hockey Fans!

Apologies on Version 0.75, I don't think I play tested that enough and I had some major problems with it once I made the change , so sorry to those of you that played it and thought it was a mess. I did work very hard to correct the version to more of a hybrid LTL Hockey style as we transition to a more balanced defense system.

Here is Version 0.76 otherwise known as the Physicality Update

Version 0.76

Fixes / Tweaks

Gameplay

-Collisions now have initiatives, hitting attributes, Tie Ups, Built into every Collision.

That being said, Hitting lines are potent against skill lines, however, you need skill guys to support the Hitting guys. Working on the balance so bear with me. I think its miles better then 0.75's "Bounciness".

Goalies have been worked yet again as I thought they were TOO EASY in 0.75, I know! There should be a more desperate style of play in the slot now. I did see some cool stuff like a strong forward push into defenders, let loose, and battle for a loose puck in the crease which is just a thing of beauty!

Under Construction

-Franchise Mode

-Trophy Case

-Steam Achievements

-Manual

For more information about the game, please join our Discord, check out that Youtube.

Check out the Steam Forums here as well!

-Jordan