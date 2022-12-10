Minor Bug Fixed

Going back to the Tavern bug is fixed. However, if it happens again, please
report in the Steam Community.
Lich's missile is now properly breaking the wall.
Regarding Item Exchange Shopper and Item Buy Shopper , their weird behavior were fixed.
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Going back to the Tavern bug is fixed. However, if it happens again, please
report in the Steam Community.
Lich's missile is now properly breaking the wall.
Regarding Item Exchange Shopper and Item Buy Shopper , their weird behavior were fixed.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update