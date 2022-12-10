 Skip to content

Legend of Kendor update for 10 December 2022

Minor Bug Fixed

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Going back to the Tavern bug is fixed. However, if it happens again, please

report in the Steam Community.

Lich's missile is now properly breaking the wall.

Regarding Item Exchange Shopper and Item Buy Shopper , their weird behavior were fixed.

