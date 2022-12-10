 Skip to content

Maurice: In The Predator's Nest update for 10 December 2022

MAURICE: IN THE PREDATOR'S NEST V 1.3

Share · View all patches · Build 10121282 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Now available singleplayer and cooperative mode!

Say hi to BETINA the new predator of Maurice: In The Predator's Nest.

Betina is a native carnotaurus of this island who searches for food to feed its young.

For the moment is only available in singleplayer mode.

New in this update

Gameplay

-Added singleplayer and coop mode

-Fixed proximity voice chat

-Fixed revive player / drag player displayed information

Non-Gameplay

-Reorganized main menu and lobby UI

-Added scroll view for custom game list

