MAURICE: IN THE PREDATOR'S NEST V 1.3

Now available singleplayer and cooperative mode!

Say hi to BETINA the new predator of Maurice: In The Predator's Nest.

Betina is a native carnotaurus of this island who searches for food to feed its young.

For the moment is only available in singleplayer mode.

Gameplay

-Added singleplayer and coop mode

-Fixed proximity voice chat

-Fixed revive player / drag player displayed information

Non-Gameplay

-Reorganized main menu and lobby UI

-Added scroll view for custom game list