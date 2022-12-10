MAURICE: IN THE PREDATOR'S NEST V 1.3

Now available singleplayer and cooperative mode!
Say hi to BETINA the new predator of Maurice: In The Predator's Nest.
Betina is a native carnotaurus of this island who searches for food to feed its young.
For the moment is only available in singleplayer mode.
New in this update
Gameplay
-Added singleplayer and coop mode
-Fixed proximity voice chat
-Fixed revive player / drag player displayed information
Non-Gameplay
-Reorganized main menu and lobby UI
-Added scroll view for custom game list
Changed files in this update