Small Fixes | Version 3.0.1

Dear Adventurer,

thanks for playing Not Another Dungeon?!. The latest content expansion had some minor bugs as well as some major bugs. We wanted to fix the minor bugs as soon as possible, so here they are! A seperate update for a few major bugs is coming as soon as possible!

This update contains the following bugfixes:

Fixed a bug that caused individual game components such as blessings to not load properly. This had led to some consequential errors in the functionality of the menu.

Fixed a bug that prevented units from being defeated with STURDY in Chaos Mode if they had 1 max HP.

Fixed a bug that caused Elaney's finisher offset to be incorrect.

Fixed a bug that caused Kitai and Kalerym to talk to a conversation intended for Kitai and Shiori.

Fixed a bug that caused the game not to continue if you paused the game and then tried to resume it.

Fixed a bug that caused some letters to not load properly.

More small bug fixes.

Found some more bugs? Let us know on our official Discord server.

With best regards

Tim "Beatless" B., Director of Not Another Dungeon?!