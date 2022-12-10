TrackDayR - MAJOR RELEASE UPDATE 1.0.94.04

BUILD 1.0.94.04
Hey guys, time to MAJOR UPDATE!
In this days we worked a lot on in air physics and rider animation, you will find a totally new feeling with the bike. We worked also on clutch system, added kick starter animation, addedd new side sounds, improved tyre model and added mud material on dirt tracks.
Last but not least we added sound for the new 250 2 stroke bike!
Here the added contents list
NEW TRACKS
- Riverside MX Main
- Utah MX Main
- Moreno Valley MX
All the old circuits have been updated and optimised to the new Unity3D frameworks version
NEW BIKES
- MX250 2 Stroke
NEW KICKSTARTER ANIMATION AND LOGIC
NEW MUD MATERIAL
We hope you like it
All feedbacks will be welcome!
IMPORTANT NOTICE: The best is yet to come :P
SEE YOU ON THE TRACK, SEE YOU ON TRACKDAYR!
**REMEMBER TO RESTORE TO DEFAULT YOUR CONTROLLER ON THE OPTION MENU
**
CHANGELOG
- Improved and enhanced bike crashing system
- New and improved in air system for whips, scrubs and backflips
- Improved Center of mass calculation system for Rider/Bike
- Improved Suspension System
- Improved Dirt Tyre Model
- Improved rider movements
- Improved possibility to enable/disable helps
- Improved manual clutch system
- Improved strenght system for the handlebar
- Improved and optimized Erosion system
- Improved Physics Model for the dirt bikes
- Improved Physics Model for the road bikes
- New kick starter animation
- New smoke FX on 2 strokes with engine flood
- New sounds for MX250 2 Stroke
- Improved in air managment with throttle and rear brake
- Improved dirtbike position with foot who can keep surface position
- New custom chain creation
- New side sounds effects - Fork, tyres, impacts
- New Mud behaviour and material on dirt tracks
- New max torque calculation on primary and secondary trasmission
- Improved Rider animations
- Added Durrik's Helmetcam MX
- LOT OF MINOR FIXES - sincerely we have lost count of them :P
known issue old rider model on ghost laps in TimeattackR are broken
We will evaluate in the next days if to clear leaderboards (maybe partially)
Changed files in this update