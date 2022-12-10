TrackDayR - MAJOR RELEASE UPDATE 1.0.94.04

Share · View all patches · Build 10121181 · Last edited 10 December 2022 – 17:52:05 UTC by Wendy

BUILD 1.0.94.04

Hey guys, time to MAJOR UPDATE!

In this days we worked a lot on in air physics and rider animation, you will find a totally new feeling with the bike. We worked also on clutch system, added kick starter animation, addedd new side sounds, improved tyre model and added mud material on dirt tracks.

Last but not least we added sound for the new 250 2 stroke bike!

Here the added contents list

NEW TRACKS

Riverside MX Main

Utah MX Main

Moreno Valley MX

All the old circuits have been updated and optimised to the new Unity3D frameworks version

NEW BIKES

MX250 2 Stroke

NEW KICKSTARTER ANIMATION AND LOGIC





NEW MUD MATERIAL







We hope you like it

All feedbacks will be welcome!

IMPORTANT NOTICE: The best is yet to come :P

SEE YOU ON THE TRACK, SEE YOU ON TRACKDAYR!

**REMEMBER TO RESTORE TO DEFAULT YOUR CONTROLLER ON THE OPTION MENU

**

CHANGELOG

Improved and enhanced bike crashing system

New and improved in air system for whips, scrubs and backflips

Improved Center of mass calculation system for Rider/Bike

Improved Suspension System

Improved Dirt Tyre Model

Improved rider movements

Improved possibility to enable/disable helps

Improved manual clutch system

Improved strenght system for the handlebar

Improved and optimized Erosion system

Improved Physics Model for the dirt bikes

Improved Physics Model for the road bikes

New kick starter animation

New smoke FX on 2 strokes with engine flood

New sounds for MX250 2 Stroke

Improved in air managment with throttle and rear brake

Improved dirtbike position with foot who can keep surface position

New custom chain creation

New side sounds effects - Fork, tyres, impacts

New Mud behaviour and material on dirt tracks

New max torque calculation on primary and secondary trasmission

Improved Rider animations

Added Durrik's Helmetcam MX

LOT OF MINOR FIXES - sincerely we have lost count of them :P

known issue old rider model on ghost laps in TimeattackR are broken

We will evaluate in the next days if to clear leaderboards (maybe partially)