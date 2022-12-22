Content Update #9 - new playable character, gameplay, UI and visual fixes

Right before the Holidays, we’re here to give you the newest patch so you can enjoy the fresh content during those few days in-between eating and partying.

The most crucial point of today’s update is adding a new playable character – Madmoiselle Flea. She can be unlocked in the rewards menu if you have enough influence points with the Tribe.

Flea’s background:

The story of Flea inspires many kids in The Tribe. With almost nothing by her side from a very young age, Flea worked hard to open a small stand with antiquities in decent prizes. Knowing the craft paid off, and Flea was a smart kid who knew that relying on the law and authorities would never work out.

Flea climbed the ladder by jostling around, meeting the most influential people in Paris, and selling them exquisite pieces of furniture shipped from faraway lands.

At some point, she started helping her people out and opened Flea Market, where poorer Parisians could sell products and services of all sorts.

Being part of the Tribe, Flea also needed to learn how to protect herself. Learning under the watchful eye of Toussaint Louvertoure himself, Flea mastered the deadly blows dealt with a bone-made spear - her trademark item she found back in Saint Domingue, a beautiful remote island in the seas far away that she once traveled to.

Passive: Mighty swings of her ancient Bone Spear deal bonus damage to enemies exactly 3m away.

As you can see, Flea is full of secrets, but she’s also a fierce warrior of the Tribe. But that’s not all we have hidden up our sleeves!

Changes and Improvements & bug fixing:

Gameplay: Defeating 4 Pockets of Bliss will reward you with a Carte Blanche, used to unlock cards from your chosen set

Gameplay: Higher difficulty levels will now have fewer curses at the start, but higher enemy levels

UI: Added expanded tutorial to Prologue and Player Home

UI: Talents in the Talent tab will now display all related mechanics, just like cards

UI: Cards will now be centered on the screen in inventory view to make things more readable

Visuals: Added camera shake to player melee attacks

Visuals: The Tribe will now use fearsome Bone weapons

Visuals: New, Improved Guillotine Square

Bugfixes

Fixed Healthbar UI glitches on very high-level enemies.

Fixed multiple typos in Tribe Skill Cards

Fixed a bug where multiple Endless Bliss levels would use the same layout

Fixed an issue where the last card and talent in inventory were barely readable.

Fixed a few holes in scenery.

Fixed an error where skipping a cutscene would leave the subtitles lingering on screen.

Controls: Using skills mid-dodge will now correctly cancel momentum.

Controls: Fixed an issue where dodging right after using a skill was impossible for some skills.

Au revoir!

SuperStatic Team,

Daniel & Kajetan

Would you like to ask our devs for something specific? Please comment below and join our Discord Server for even more discussion!



