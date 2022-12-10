 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Togges update for 10 December 2022

Togges First Update

Share · View all patches · Build 10121111 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello everyone!

We are listening to all bug reports, and we are working to fix them ASAP, but keep in mind that we are an Army of Two™.

Here are the first fixes (1.03.1):

  • Adjusted some minor shaders problems
  • Adjusted some minor sound problems
  • HUD showing white letter after returning from Mini Levels
  • Steam Cloud Save compatibility
  • Reduce Lens Flare intensity
  • Hidden Seeds not appearing problem
  • Endless Wall fruit count problem
  • Carrot Cake problems (Horse/Fisherman/Dark Area/Race)

For the achievements hunters out there: We are facing some problems with Steam Backend, but we are working on it :)

Have a great weekend! ːsteamhappyː

Changed files in this update

Depot 1550271
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link