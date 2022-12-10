Togges First Update

Hello everyone!

We are listening to all bug reports, and we are working to fix them ASAP, but keep in mind that we are an Army of Two™.

Here are the first fixes (1.03.1):

Adjusted some minor shaders problems

Adjusted some minor sound problems

HUD showing white letter after returning from Mini Levels

Steam Cloud Save compatibility

Reduce Lens Flare intensity

Hidden Seeds not appearing problem

Endless Wall fruit count problem

Carrot Cake problems (Horse/Fisherman/Dark Area/Race)

For the achievements hunters out there: We are facing some problems with Steam Backend, but we are working on it :)

Have a great weekend! ːsteamhappyː