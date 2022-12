Share · View all patches · Build 10121092 · Last edited 10 December 2022 – 16:26:09 UTC by Wendy

Primary projectile bullets are now smaller and pierce up to 3 enemies

Basic white cubes in ether are 33% smaller (critbox size is a bit bigger relatively)

They now cost half as much to spawn, which means they spawn roughly twice as often

Let me know what you think!