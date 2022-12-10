Update v0.2.25

Fix:

Fix bug of his EMF.

Fix bug during the hunt where the entity doesn't have the right speed after a LSS.

Fix bug where the speed run in the lobby stats comparison is not always the best record.

Changes:

Modified shield and Rune icons for better understanding.

Updated some tutorial videos with the latest interface.

Adjustment of the positions of the icons of the interface.

Various translations.

New features:

Addition of a tuto page Cursed object

Addition of a tutorial page Favorite piece

In easy mode, the result of failed contracts will be visible for free.

All players will hear the sound of the motorbike trying to start to leave the map.