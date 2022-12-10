 Skip to content

Yi Xian: The Cultivation Card Game update for 10 December 2022

New updates(Dec. 10th) :

Last edited by Wendy

  1. Fix a bug that announcement stays for just seconds.
  2. Add the second confirmation for giving up in match.
  3. Try to fix the bug that someone can't breakthrough after a failed breakthrough in some cases.
  4. Try to fix the bug that Friends System Server's connection may failure during peak hours.

P.s
This time update,
I want to see World Cup！
Server, please don't wrong

Watch the World Cup, but don't know many players people who are still watching……
Me Leaf Song

