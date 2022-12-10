Share · View all patches · Build 10121002 · Last edited 10 December 2022 – 16:09:11 UTC by Wendy

New updates(Dec. 10th) :

Fix a bug that announcement stays for just seconds. Add the second confirmation for giving up in match. Try to fix the bug that someone can't breakthrough after a failed breakthrough in some cases. Try to fix the bug that Friends System Server's connection may failure during peak hours.

P.s

This time update,

I want to see World Cup！

Server, please don't wrong

Watch the World Cup, but don't know many players people who are still watching……

Me Leaf Song