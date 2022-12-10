New updates(Dec. 10th) :
- Fix a bug that announcement stays for just seconds.
- Add the second confirmation for giving up in match.
- Try to fix the bug that someone can't breakthrough after a failed breakthrough in some cases.
- Try to fix the bug that Friends System Server's connection may failure during peak hours.
Changed files in this update