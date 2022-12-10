V0.1.8 release

Happy Early Christmas everyone! As a surprise heres V0.1.8 (a major update) with tons of new features and quality life changes
Gameplay
! MAJOR !
+ NEW SURVIVAL GAME MODE! Survive in the frozen USSR Siberian steppes, team up with other survivors to make it through the wilderness and prevail against enemies.
+ HEADSHOTS HAVE CHANGED! Hitting the frontal lobe is still an instant kill, for the back and jaw they need 2-3 shots to kill an enemy
+ HITBOX NERF! Damage is less now, so you can survive more shots
- M1 Garand and AUG have been nerfed; M1 Garand is slower and AUG is slower by 30% and ammo is now 40/120
- Jump delay is reduced, so you can hold space without as much jump delay
- Run strafing has been removed, you can't anymore go back or strafe at the same time as sprinting
General
- Backpacks are added to presents and crates! Because I forgot to when I first released v0.1.6
- Delays are now now reduced when an enemy is killed
- Your playermodel should now save trough Steam Cloud, so when changing devices you should still have the same cosmetics equipped
- Equipping gun has an animation on your view as well
- Bat has got some few reworks; changed viewmodel position and added some more details to animations
· Changed "Lobby - Europe" to "Global Lobby" to avoid confusion
Maps
- Since it's Christmas, most maps are snow or christmas themed
Bugs
- Fixed "Normal Zombie" having some weird broken clothing (since it looked like it had white trail or white spaghetti)
- Getting stuck or your movement disabled should be now fixed
You may also expect some patches or updates that may change the new "Survival" game-mode; adding new locations and such
If the update isn't out on library, try restarting Steam and then update might be there
