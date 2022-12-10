V0.1.8 release

Happy Early Christmas everyone! As a surprise heres V0.1.8 (a major update) with tons of new features and quality life changes

Gameplay

! MAJOR !

+ NEW SURVIVAL GAME MODE! Survive in the frozen USSR Siberian steppes, team up with other survivors to make it through the wilderness and prevail against enemies.

+ HEADSHOTS HAVE CHANGED! Hitting the frontal lobe is still an instant kill, for the back and jaw they need 2-3 shots to kill an enemy

+ HITBOX NERF! Damage is less now, so you can survive more shots

M1 Garand and AUG have been nerfed; M1 Garand is slower and AUG is slower by 30% and ammo is now 40/120

Jump delay is reduced, so you can hold space without as much jump delay

Run strafing has been removed, you can't anymore go back or strafe at the same time as sprinting

General

Backpacks are added to presents and crates! Because I forgot to when I first released v0.1.6

Delays are now now reduced when an enemy is killed

Your playermodel should now save trough Steam Cloud, so when changing devices you should still have the same cosmetics equipped

Equipping gun has an animation on your view as well

Bat has got some few reworks; changed viewmodel position and added some more details to animations

· Changed "Lobby - Europe" to "Global Lobby" to avoid confusion

Maps

Since it's Christmas, most maps are snow or christmas themed

Bugs

Fixed "Normal Zombie" having some weird broken clothing (since it looked like it had white trail or white spaghetti)

Getting stuck or your movement disabled should be now fixed

You may also expect some patches or updates that may change the new "Survival" game-mode; adding new locations and such

If the update isn't out on library, try restarting Steam and then update might be there

