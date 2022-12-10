0.9.3.3 - Beta Branch Update

Share · View all patches · Build 10120960 · Last edited 10 December 2022 – 16:09:07 UTC by Wendy

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Still most likely buggy but maybe less

This update adds more locations for offices



Basement is a second option for starting location. It has two rooms but both smaller than garage room



Strip mall is the cheapest option for actual office building



Second office building is the biggest option for now.







New furniture are all good for decoration. Arcade machine also works as break location

Changes

Second option for starting location: Basement

Strip Mall location

Fancy Office location

UI changes

New furniture: Arcade machine, side table and rare comic display

Fixes