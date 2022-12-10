 Skip to content

Comic Book Company Manager update for 10 December 2022

0.9.3.3 - Beta Branch Update

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Still most likely buggy but maybe less

This update adds more locations for offices


Basement is a second option for starting location. It has two rooms but both smaller than garage room


Strip mall is the cheapest option for actual office building


Second office building is the biggest option for now.




New furniture are all good for decoration. Arcade machine also works as break location

Changes

  • Second option for starting location: Basement
  • Strip Mall location
  • Fancy Office location
  • UI changes
  • New furniture: Arcade machine, side table and rare comic display

Fixes

  • Fixed a crash related to printing window

