0.9.3.3 - Beta Branch Update

Still most likely buggy but maybe less
This update adds more locations for offices
Basement is a second option for starting location. It has two rooms but both smaller than garage room
Strip mall is the cheapest option for actual office building
Second office building is the biggest option for now.
New furniture are all good for decoration. Arcade machine also works as break location
Changes
- Second option for starting location: Basement
- Strip Mall location
- Fancy Office location
- UI changes
- New furniture: Arcade machine, side table and rare comic display
Fixes
- Fixed a crash related to printing window
Changed depots in beta branch