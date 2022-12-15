A Fistful of Fixes and Tweaks: v1.2.1.2 Launched!

Howdy fellow gunslingers!

This is just a small patch. There was a bug that sneaked through all the way until now that prevented ambushes from being a thing. You probably thought I would never notice and all of you could live happily ever after without having to worry about ambushes and I bet there have been a few new speedrun world records. But the achievement hunters noticed ambushes never occuring and now it's time to end this madness.

If you still prefer your runs without ambushes you can still turn them off in the run settings.

This patch is also going to be released on all other platforms soon. Xbox should go live any minute now! Xbox was highest priority here since it didn't get the latest 1.2.1.1 revision. Sorry for that, but getting stuff patched on consoles just takes forever and there was some small miscommunication between me and my pubisher. The long processes on consoles are also why the physical release took a bit longer than expected. While it's in production now it will sadly not be shipping this year. Sorry for that delay.

v 1.2.1.2

Made some bandits slightly more accurate and more aggressive

Fixed ambushes not being a thing

Fixed shadows sometimes not being visible

Fixed a bug where pausing the game during level generation breaks the run

Fixed objectlist command

All the best and thanks for playing!

Jonathan

https://store.steampowered.com/app/940710