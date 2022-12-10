 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Crimson Snow update for 10 December 2022

Patch 12/10/2022

Share · View all patches · Build 10120887 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New patch already here:

• Some pyrotechnic lights could be picked up an unlimited number of times. Fixed.
• Some elements of the environment in the basement and on the second floor were moved, so that the direction to the player's goals was more intuitive.
• Enemy navigation in the final part of the game has been improved.
• Now, you cannot close the door if the enemy is already in the doorway.
• Light optimization was improved.
• Street optimization was improved.
• Incorrect formatting of item descriptions in Chinese translation was fixed.
• Different improvements to the German, Portuguese, Turkish and French translations were added.

Thanks to everyone who sends us emails and leaves messages!

Changed files in this update

Depot 2067791
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link