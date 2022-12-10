Patch 12/10/2022

New patch already here:

• Some pyrotechnic lights could be picked up an unlimited number of times. Fixed.

• Some elements of the environment in the basement and on the second floor were moved, so that the direction to the player's goals was more intuitive.

• Enemy navigation in the final part of the game has been improved.

• Now, you cannot close the door if the enemy is already in the doorway.

• Light optimization was improved.

• Street optimization was improved.

• Incorrect formatting of item descriptions in Chinese translation was fixed.

• Different improvements to the German, Portuguese, Turkish and French translations were added.

Thanks to everyone who sends us emails and leaves messages!