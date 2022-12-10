2022-12-10 Weekly Update

New:

A new death fighting mode is added. Players need to resist 10 waves of zombie attacks. Kill zombies to get money to buy weapons

New description of firearms, weapons and ammunition

Modify:

Modify the resource acquisition multiple to reduce the difficulty

Modify AI zombies to increase the damage to zombies, change the head popping to 3 times the damage, and increase part of the body damage

Modify some firearm injuries and attack intervals

Repair:

Fix the vehicle lighting problem

Repair the problem of firearm accessories

Repair the display problem of gun light in low configuration

Fix some minor problems

Remarks:

At present, there is only one new death mode map. In the future, a new map will be added every week. There will be more ways to fight against zombies. The way zombies attack is still monotonous. There is no difference between special infected zombies and ordinary zombies except for their blood thickness

AI will be optimized in the next week, mainly focusing on the actions and attack modes of specially infected zombies, as well as adding some special death effects of zombies, such as explosion and dismemberment

A new death mode map is attached