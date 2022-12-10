Christmas bonus update is out!

Hey there, friends!

Get ready for Christmas with our new festive photo album full of naughty boys! Read a set of mini stories and get Christmas-y with us!

Guess who's made it to Krampus's Bad Boy List, help gym buddies exchange their presents and watch what happens in the police station during the holidays! Play the good old match-3 game to unlock new artworks!

Help Robbie make a remarkable Christmas photoshoot, Evan - to wrap his special present for his Master, and Ennis - to build up his courage to impress Jack!

For sure, you'll be pleased to know that just in time for the holidays our games are on sale! Don't forget to grab the gifts for your naughty friends with a decent discount!

You can also add Furry Shades Of Gay 3 to your wishlist, so you won't miss the release of new stories!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1953540/Furry_Shades_of_Gay_3_Still_Gayer/

