Furry Shades of Gay 2: A Shade Gayer update for 10 December 2022

Christmas bonus update is out!

Share · View all patches · Build 10120830 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey there, friends!

Big Christmas bonus art update is out!

Get ready for Christmas with our new festive photo album full of naughty boys! Read a set of mini stories and get Christmas-y with us!

Guess who's made it to Krampus's Bad Boy List, help gym buddies exchange their presents and watch what happens in the police station during the holidays! Play the good old match-3 game to unlock new artworks!

Help Robbie make a remarkable Christmas photoshoot, Evan - to wrap his special present for his Master, and Ennis - to build up his courage to impress Jack!

For sure, you'll be pleased to know that just in time for the holidays our games are on sale! Don't forget to grab the gifts for your naughty friends with a decent discount!

You can also add Furry Shades Of Gay 3 to your wishlist, so you won't miss the release of new stories!
https://store.steampowered.com/app/1953540/Furry_Shades_of_Gay_3_Still_Gayer/

Join us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/furlough_games
Hang out with us on Discord server: https://discord.com/invite/PZJfRpRRqR
Subscribe to our Patreon page: https://www.patreon.com/furlough_games

Changed files in this update

Furry Shades of Gay 2: A Shade Gayer - Love Stories Episodes Content Depot 1724051
  • Loading history…
Furry Shades of Gay 2: A Shade Gayer - Supporter Art Pack (1834610) Depot Depot 1834610
  • Loading history…
