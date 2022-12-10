We hear voices... Girls' voices!

Hey there, friends!

Meet the voice lines in the stories!

Yes, baby, we did it! The new update brings the partial voice over to the stories to make the experience even more hot and enjoyable. Our girls are ready to tease and please - and it's free! That means the best time to revisit the stories is now! Don't hesitate, the girls won't disappoint you!

Since we just can't stop bringing the gifts under the Christmas tree -

THE SALE IS ON!

All of our games are now on sale with a decent discount, so it's a good time to treat yourself with more stories and give presents to all of your naughty friends!

And, of course, don't forget to add Sex And The Furry Titty 3 to your wishlist, new stories are ahead!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2221840/Sex_and_the_Furry_Titty_3_Come_Inside_Sweety/?curator_clanid=39402905

