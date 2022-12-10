 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Sex and the Furry Titty 2: Sins of the City update for 10 December 2022

We hear voices... Girls' voices!

Share · View all patches · Build 10120827 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey there, friends!

Meet the voice lines in the stories!

Yes, baby, we did it! The new update brings the partial voice over to the stories to make the experience even more hot and enjoyable. Our girls are ready to tease and please - and it's free! That means the best time to revisit the stories is now! Don't hesitate, the girls won't disappoint you!

Since we just can't stop bringing the gifts under the Christmas tree -

THE SALE IS ON!

All of our games are now on sale with a decent discount, so it's a good time to treat yourself with more stories and give presents to all of your naughty friends!

And, of course, don't forget to add Sex And The Furry Titty 3 to your wishlist, new stories are ahead!
https://store.steampowered.com/app/2221840/Sex_and_the_Furry_Titty_3_Come_Inside_Sweety/?curator_clanid=39402905

Join us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/furlough_games
Hang out with us on Discord server: https://discord.com/invite/PZJfRpRRqR
Subscribe to our Patreon page: https://www.patreon.com/furlough_games

Changed files in this update

Depot 1750201
  • Loading history…
Depot 2123470
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link