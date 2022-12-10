English
############Content#################
[The Grand Library]A small part of the Floor of Religion is now accessible.
[The Grand Library]Set up placeholders for the rest of the planned floors.
[Furniture]Added 2 new bookshelf variations.
[Commodity Market]The furniture vendors now sell those new types of bookshelves.
##########System####################
[Optimization]Optimized the way of searching big objects on the map. They are not listed/updated on a 2D array for fast search. (Some maps with a lot of those objects can have performance improved.)
[Optimization]Events outside the current room of the player will no longer update their AI to improve performance in maps that have a lot of rooms. As a side effect, you will find enemies that previously chase you waiting outside to attack you again. I am just trying to kill all the costly collision detections.
[Optimization]Events outside the current room of the player will no longer update their graphics.
##############WIKI##################
Added the Wiki page for mercenaries：https://neolithia.fandom.com/wiki/Mercenary
##########DEBUG#############
[Localization]Fixed a bug that The Forest of Repentance does not have its localization text in both of the Chinese languages.
简体中文
############Content#################
【大图书馆】宗教层的一小部分区域现在可以进入。
【大图书馆】为剩余计划开放的楼层预留了位置。
【家具】加入了两种新品种的书架。
【小商品市场】随机出现的家具商人现在会贩卖这些新的书架。
##########System####################
【优化】优化了地图上寻找大物体的方式。它们现在被管理在一个二维数组中用于快速遍历。（某些存在大量此类物品的地图的运行效率会有所提升。）
【优化】在玩家当前所处的房间外的事件将不会刷新它们的AI，从而提高了在存在很多房间的地图上的游戏性能。有个欢乐的副作用，那些追赶你的敌人会在房间外等你出去再继续准备攻击你。我的主要目的是去干掉那些开销较大的碰撞检测。
【优化】在玩家当前所处的房间外的事件将不会刷新它们的图像。
##############WIKI##################
加入了佣兵的维基页面：https://neolithia.fandom.com/wiki/Mercenary
##########DEBUG#############
【本地化】修复了忏悔之森没有简体和繁体中文本地化文本的Bug。
[Neolithic]To the End update for 10 December 2022
Update, Version 20221210
English
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update