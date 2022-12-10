Update, Version 20221210

English

############Content#################

[The Grand Library]A small part of the Floor of Religion is now accessible.

[The Grand Library]Set up placeholders for the rest of the planned floors.

[Furniture]Added 2 new bookshelf variations.

[Commodity Market]The furniture vendors now sell those new types of bookshelves.

##########System####################

[Optimization]Optimized the way of searching big objects on the map. They are not listed/updated on a 2D array for fast search. (Some maps with a lot of those objects can have performance improved.)

[Optimization]Events outside the current room of the player will no longer update their AI to improve performance in maps that have a lot of rooms. As a side effect, you will find enemies that previously chase you waiting outside to attack you again. I am just trying to kill all the costly collision detections.

[Optimization]Events outside the current room of the player will no longer update their graphics.

##############WIKI##################

Added the Wiki page for mercenaries：https://neolithia.fandom.com/wiki/Mercenary

##########DEBUG#############

[Localization]Fixed a bug that The Forest of Repentance does not have its localization text in both of the Chinese languages.

简体中文

############Content#################

【大图书馆】宗教层的一小部分区域现在可以进入。

【大图书馆】为剩余计划开放的楼层预留了位置。

【家具】加入了两种新品种的书架。

【小商品市场】随机出现的家具商人现在会贩卖这些新的书架。

##########System####################

【优化】优化了地图上寻找大物体的方式。它们现在被管理在一个二维数组中用于快速遍历。（某些存在大量此类物品的地图的运行效率会有所提升。）

【优化】在玩家当前所处的房间外的事件将不会刷新它们的AI，从而提高了在存在很多房间的地图上的游戏性能。有个欢乐的副作用，那些追赶你的敌人会在房间外等你出去再继续准备攻击你。我的主要目的是去干掉那些开销较大的碰撞检测。

【优化】在玩家当前所处的房间外的事件将不会刷新它们的图像。

##############WIKI##################

加入了佣兵的维基页面：https://neolithia.fandom.com/wiki/Mercenary

##########DEBUG#############

【本地化】修复了忏悔之森没有简体和繁体中文本地化文本的Bug。