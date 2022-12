1 - I fix Page 27's bug, the system just wasn't saving it. That's why she didn't appear in Jonas' diary.

2 - Now, at the end of the game, you go to the menu, so you can decide whether to look at the pages, go to the level select or even exit the game (why not?)

3 -Now, in the pause menu there is a death counter. Either out of curiosity or to piss you off. He will be there. haha.

Thanks for the feedback. Some bugs slipped off my radar.