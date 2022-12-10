Update 0.6.1.6

Changes
Added 2 new characters (with 2 new challenges / achievements)
Added 6 new items
Weapons now show how much damage they've dealt during the last wave
Secondary stats are now displayed in a new tab in the stats container (explosion damage etc.)
Some items and weapons now keep track of and display more info (damage dealt, materials earned, stats gained etc.)
The character now appears first in the inventory
Reworded "unique weapon" to "different weapon"
Having multiple copies of the same weapon is now counted as a different weapon. E.g. having two Knives and one Sword with Gladiator now gives you 2x the Attack Speed bonus instead of 1x.
The real value of Crit Chance is now displayed on weapons instead of stopping at 100%
The current level of the character is now displayed in the stats container
Added an option called "Optimize end waves" which might help if you're experiencing crashes at the end of waves
Horde waves drop 15% more materials
Eggs deal less contact damage, have less health and take 1 more second to hatch
Chef Boss: last phase attacks cooldown increased
Wave 12 or lower Elite HP: -15% => -25%
Monk Boss: slightly lowered HP
Gladiator: +15% Attack Speed per unique weapon => +20%, -30% Attack Speed => -40%
Saver: +1% Damage every 30 Materials => every 25, +10 Harvesting => +15
Loud can now start with Thief Dagger
One-Armed can now start with Screwdriver
Farmer: can now start with Potato Thrower, Taser, Screwdriver, Wrench, -25% Damage modifications => -0%
Artificer: can now start with Wrench
Blunt weapon set: -3% Speed per additional weapon => -2%
Chopper: 80% Melee Damage scaling => 50%, +20% Max HP scaling
Potato Thrower: +20% Max HP scaling
Flamethrower: direct Elemental Damage scaling 10% => 1%
Torch: direct Elemental Damage scaling 0% => 50%
Incendiary Turret: 5x5 (25% Engineering) damage => 5x8 (33% Engineering) damage
Bag: +20 materials => +15, Unique => Limited (3)
Padding: +3 Max HP, +1 Max HP every 80 Materials => every 100
Tyler: +50% attack speed
Rip and Tear: 10% activation chance => 20%, Limited (10) => Limited (5)
Alien Worm: +1 HP Regeneration => +2, +2 Max HP => +3
Spider: +5% Attack Speed per unique weapon => +6% per different weapon
Chameleon: -6% Damage => -4%
Barricade: +6 Armor while standing still => +8, -8% Speed => -5%
Torture: +10 Max HP => +15, +3 HP / sec => +4
Eyes Surgery: +15% burning speed => +10%, -12 Range => -10, Unique => Limited (3)
Retromation's Hoodie: +10% Dodge => +0, -50 Range => -80
Poisonous Tonic: +8% Crit Chance => +5%
Small Magazine: -10% Damage => -6%
Focus: -3% Attack Speed for every weapon you have => for every different weapon
Power Generator: price increased
Explosive Shells is no longer unique
Dangerous Bunny: price decreased
Medikit: +8 HP Regeneration => +10, -15 Luck => -10
Fixes
- Fixed a bug where text that should be displayed in red was displayed in green (Esty's Couch etc.)
- Fixed a bug where the player's health bar wouldn't be displayed above everything else
- Fixed a bug where effects for unique weapons would get applied multiple times after quitting the game and resuming a run
- Fixed a bug where the reroll button's text would stay red even when having enough materials after recycling a weapon
- Increased the size of the "+" sign in the font
- Reduced the transparency of explosions
- The "IJKL" keys can now also be used to move
- Fixed a bug where having too much negative range would increase the range of melee weapons
- Fixed a bug where having negative flat damage and negative % damage would sometimes increase damage instead of lowering it
- Fixed a bug where Dangerous Bunny free rerolls would get cancelled by buying out the shop
