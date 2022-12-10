Update 0.6.1.6

Added 2 new characters (with 2 new challenges / achievements)

Added 6 new items

Weapons now show how much damage they've dealt during the last wave

Secondary stats are now displayed in a new tab in the stats container (explosion damage etc.)

Some items and weapons now keep track of and display more info (damage dealt, materials earned, stats gained etc.)

The character now appears first in the inventory

Reworded "unique weapon" to "different weapon"

Having multiple copies of the same weapon is now counted as a different weapon. E.g. having two Knives and one Sword with Gladiator now gives you 2x the Attack Speed bonus instead of 1x.

The real value of Crit Chance is now displayed on weapons instead of stopping at 100%

The current level of the character is now displayed in the stats container

Added an option called "Optimize end waves" which might help if you're experiencing crashes at the end of waves

Horde waves drop 15% more materials

Eggs deal less contact damage, have less health and take 1 more second to hatch

Chef Boss: last phase attacks cooldown increased

Wave 12 or lower Elite HP: -15% => -25%

Monk Boss: slightly lowered HP

Gladiator: +15% Attack Speed per unique weapon => +20%, -30% Attack Speed => -40%

Saver: +1% Damage every 30 Materials => every 25, +10 Harvesting => +15

Loud can now start with Thief Dagger

One-Armed can now start with Screwdriver

Farmer: can now start with Potato Thrower, Taser, Screwdriver, Wrench, -25% Damage modifications => -0%

Artificer: can now start with Wrench

Blunt weapon set: -3% Speed per additional weapon => -2%

Chopper: 80% Melee Damage scaling => 50%, +20% Max HP scaling

Potato Thrower: +20% Max HP scaling

Flamethrower: direct Elemental Damage scaling 10% => 1%

Torch: direct Elemental Damage scaling 0% => 50%

Incendiary Turret: 5x5 (25% Engineering) damage => 5x8 (33% Engineering) damage

Bag: +20 materials => +15, Unique => Limited (3)

Padding: +3 Max HP, +1 Max HP every 80 Materials => every 100

Tyler: +50% attack speed

Rip and Tear: 10% activation chance => 20%, Limited (10) => Limited (5)

Alien Worm: +1 HP Regeneration => +2, +2 Max HP => +3

Spider: +5% Attack Speed per unique weapon => +6% per different weapon

Chameleon: -6% Damage => -4%

Barricade: +6 Armor while standing still => +8, -8% Speed => -5%

Torture: +10 Max HP => +15, +3 HP / sec => +4

Eyes Surgery: +15% burning speed => +10%, -12 Range => -10, Unique => Limited (3)

Retromation's Hoodie: +10% Dodge => +0, -50 Range => -80

Poisonous Tonic: +8% Crit Chance => +5%

Small Magazine: -10% Damage => -6%

Focus: -3% Attack Speed for every weapon you have => for every different weapon

Power Generator: price increased

Explosive Shells is no longer unique

Dangerous Bunny: price decreased