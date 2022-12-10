 Skip to content

Brotato update for 10 December 2022

Update 0.6.1.6

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Changes

  • Added 2 new characters (with 2 new challenges / achievements)

  • Added 6 new items

  • Weapons now show how much damage they've dealt during the last wave

  • Secondary stats are now displayed in a new tab in the stats container (explosion damage etc.)

  • Some items and weapons now keep track of and display more info (damage dealt, materials earned, stats gained etc.)

  • The character now appears first in the inventory

  • Reworded "unique weapon" to "different weapon"

  • Having multiple copies of the same weapon is now counted as a different weapon. E.g. having two Knives and one Sword with Gladiator now gives you 2x the Attack Speed bonus instead of 1x.

  • The real value of Crit Chance is now displayed on weapons instead of stopping at 100%

  • The current level of the character is now displayed in the stats container

  • Added an option called "Optimize end waves" which might help if you're experiencing crashes at the end of waves

  • Horde waves drop 15% more materials

  • Eggs deal less contact damage, have less health and take 1 more second to hatch

  • Chef Boss: last phase attacks cooldown increased

  • Wave 12 or lower Elite HP: -15% => -25%

  • Monk Boss: slightly lowered HP

  • Gladiator: +15% Attack Speed per unique weapon => +20%, -30% Attack Speed => -40%

  • Saver: +1% Damage every 30 Materials => every 25, +10 Harvesting => +15

  • Loud can now start with Thief Dagger

  • One-Armed can now start with Screwdriver

  • Farmer: can now start with Potato Thrower, Taser, Screwdriver, Wrench, -25% Damage modifications => -0%

  • Artificer: can now start with Wrench

  • Blunt weapon set: -3% Speed per additional weapon => -2%

  • Chopper: 80% Melee Damage scaling => 50%, +20% Max HP scaling

  • Potato Thrower: +20% Max HP scaling

  • Flamethrower: direct Elemental Damage scaling 10% => 1%

  • Torch: direct Elemental Damage scaling 0% => 50%

  • Incendiary Turret: 5x5 (25% Engineering) damage => 5x8 (33% Engineering) damage

  • Bag: +20 materials => +15, Unique => Limited (3)

  • Padding: +3 Max HP, +1 Max HP every 80 Materials => every 100

  • Tyler: +50% attack speed

  • Rip and Tear: 10% activation chance => 20%, Limited (10) => Limited (5)

  • Alien Worm: +1 HP Regeneration => +2, +2 Max HP => +3

  • Spider: +5% Attack Speed per unique weapon => +6% per different weapon

  • Chameleon: -6% Damage => -4%

  • Barricade: +6 Armor while standing still => +8, -8% Speed => -5%

  • Torture: +10 Max HP => +15, +3 HP / sec => +4

  • Eyes Surgery: +15% burning speed => +10%, -12 Range => -10, Unique => Limited (3)

  • Retromation's Hoodie: +10% Dodge => +0, -50 Range => -80

  • Poisonous Tonic: +8% Crit Chance => +5%

  • Small Magazine: -10% Damage => -6%

  • Focus: -3% Attack Speed for every weapon you have => for every different weapon

  • Power Generator: price increased

  • Explosive Shells is no longer unique

  • Dangerous Bunny: price decreased

  • Medikit: +8 HP Regeneration => +10, -15 Luck => -10

Fixes
  • Fixed a bug where text that should be displayed in red was displayed in green (Esty's Couch etc.)
  • Fixed a bug where the player's health bar wouldn't be displayed above everything else
  • Fixed a bug where effects for unique weapons would get applied multiple times after quitting the game and resuming a run
  • Fixed a bug where the reroll button's text would stay red even when having enough materials after recycling a weapon
  • Increased the size of the "+" sign in the font
  • Reduced the transparency of explosions
  • The "IJKL" keys can now also be used to move
  • Fixed a bug where having too much negative range would increase the range of melee weapons
  • Fixed a bug where having negative flat damage and negative % damage would sometimes increase damage instead of lowering it
  • Fixed a bug where Dangerous Bunny free rerolls would get cancelled by buying out the shop

