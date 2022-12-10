Extra patch 1.2.11.1

This morning I found a bug report in my email that finally allowed me to get some grip on the camping issue that was reported a couple of time last week. It felt like Christmas came early, (or rather Sinterklaas came late ;) ). In any case that and a few other issues warrant another quick patch!

Bug Fixes

Allied status is properly awarded when you are allied to a clan.

When you camp a second time in a different level of the same map node, the camping menu appears correctly.

Prevent the generator from placing turrets in an area marked as a campsite in a few instances.

Near a Magic Hearth, campsites are no longer automatically hidden.

Other changes