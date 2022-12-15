 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Tyrant's Blessing update for 15 December 2022

Patch Notes v1.0.648

Share · View all patches · Build 10120491 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey everyone!
We're back again with another patch! As always, if you experience any issues, please report them in our Discord through our ticketing system. Also, please consider leaving us a review if you haven't already as it really helps us out.

Fixes
  • Fix Moonlight not taking damage from traps.
  • Fix game loading incorrectly when previously exit from test run mode.
  • Fix Shade respawn incorrectly after undo move in some cases.
  • Fix unable to change hotkey to spacebar.
  • Fix player options sometimes not saving in the main menu.
  • Fix Tyberia Memory navigation with keyboard shortcut.
  • Fix dialogue errors (Aster/Darius).
  • Other minor fixes.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1520762
  • Loading history…
Depot 1520763
  • Loading history…
Depot 1520764
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link