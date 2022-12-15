Patch Notes v1.0.648

Hey everyone!
We're back again with another patch! As always, if you experience any issues, please report them in our Discord through our ticketing system. Also, please consider leaving us a review if you haven't already as it really helps us out.
Fixes
- Fix Moonlight not taking damage from traps.
- Fix game loading incorrectly when previously exit from test run mode.
- Fix Shade respawn incorrectly after undo move in some cases.
- Fix unable to change hotkey to spacebar.
- Fix player options sometimes not saving in the main menu.
- Fix Tyberia Memory navigation with keyboard shortcut.
- Fix dialogue errors (Aster/Darius).
- Other minor fixes.
Changed files in this update