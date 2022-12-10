 Skip to content

Once Upon A Siege update for 10 December 2022

BETA 2.68

Build 10120472

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • Added extra functionality to tech socket connectivity. The info screen displays the resource status more thoroughly now.

  • Fixed bug where the payer belt slots were not clearing upon siege level entry and preventing players from equipping shield tech blocks.

  • Added 2 more Cannon Towers to Level 9.

  • Corrected Wall Shield upgrade names in shop menu. The previous names implied that they last for a certain duration whereas they actually have hit points and until those HP are chewed up, wall shields stay active.

  • Adjusted Golem destruction so blocks don't fly up in the air like crazy.

  • Nerfed Super Power upgrade for end-game balance.

  • Nerfed Power efficiency upgrade for end-game balance.

  • Shop menu UI redone.

