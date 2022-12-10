Added extra functionality to tech socket connectivity. The info screen displays the resource status more thoroughly now.

Fixed bug where the payer belt slots were not clearing upon siege level entry and preventing players from equipping shield tech blocks.

Added 2 more Cannon Towers to Level 9.

Corrected Wall Shield upgrade names in shop menu. The previous names implied that they last for a certain duration whereas they actually have hit points and until those HP are chewed up, wall shields stay active.

Adjusted Golem destruction so blocks don't fly up in the air like crazy.

Nerfed Super Power upgrade for end-game balance.

Nerfed Power efficiency upgrade for end-game balance.