CONTENT UPDATE #1

NEW MONSTERS

So i've decided to add 3 new monsters into the game and theses monsters with come special abilities to modify the run and the way you play. Theses monsters are :

The loot goblin

The wicker man

And the flying shark

NEW ARTIFACTS

I've added 3 new artifacts into the shop, one of them being a permanent upgraded to all your future runs.

NEW CARDS

This update contains 4 new cards 3 of them being a part of a new playable build / faction themed around potions!

NEW CURSE

I've read and heard your compains about the lack of content and i've also decided added a new curse that is harder than all of the previous curses and i will add even more content in the next update.

BUGS AND TYPOS

Game is now playable on all resolutions and aspect ratios.

Added a speed setting to make the game faster.

Fixed a bug you gained rolls on your last roll you would still lose

Fixed a big where unique items would show up in the shop after picking them.

And more minor stuff

NERFS & BUFFS

Big bad wolf damage reduced from 3 to 2

Rephrased blacksmith for more clarity

Agility potion is now unique

Adjusted a few HP's and made the game slightly harder

Nerfed magical 7 so it doesnt give you passive gold anymore

Deleted dynamite

So this update is slightly smaller than i expected but it's still something, dont hesitate to give me feedback or say what you would like to see in the future.

GLHF!