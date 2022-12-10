CONTENT UPDATE #1

Hello everyone this is the first content update on stronghold's dungeon ( And definitely not the last ) and here's what you can expect in this patch;
NEW MONSTERS
So i've decided to add 3 new monsters into the game and theses monsters with come special abilities to modify the run and the way you play. Theses monsters are :
- The loot goblin
- The wicker man
- And the flying shark
NEW ARTIFACTS
I've added 3 new artifacts into the shop, one of them being a permanent upgraded to all your future runs.
NEW CARDS
This update contains 4 new cards 3 of them being a part of a new playable build / faction themed around potions!
NEW CURSE
I've read and heard your compains about the lack of content and i've also decided added a new curse that is harder than all of the previous curses and i will add even more content in the next update.
BUGS AND TYPOS
- Game is now playable on all resolutions and aspect ratios.
- Added a speed setting to make the game faster.
- Fixed a bug you gained rolls on your last roll you would still lose
- Fixed a big where unique items would show up in the shop after picking them.
- And more minor stuff
NERFS & BUFFS
- Big bad wolf damage reduced from 3 to 2
- Rephrased blacksmith for more clarity
- Agility potion is now unique
- Adjusted a few HP's and made the game slightly harder
- Nerfed magical 7 so it doesnt give you passive gold anymore
- Deleted dynamite
So this update is slightly smaller than i expected but it's still something, dont hesitate to give me feedback or say what you would like to see in the future.
GLHF!
