Stronghold's Dungeon update for 10 December 2022

CONTENT UPDATE #1

Stronghold's Dungeon update for 10 December 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello everyone this is the first content update on stronghold's dungeon ( And definitely not the last ) and here's what you can expect in this patch;

NEW MONSTERS
So i've decided to add 3 new monsters into the game and theses monsters with come special abilities to modify the run and the way you play. Theses monsters are :

  • The loot goblin
  • The wicker man
  • And the flying shark

NEW ARTIFACTS
I've added 3 new artifacts into the shop, one of them being a permanent upgraded to all your future runs.

NEW CARDS
This update contains 4 new cards 3 of them being a part of a new playable build / faction themed around potions!

NEW CURSE
I've read and heard your compains about the lack of content and i've also decided added a new curse that is harder than all of the previous curses and i will add even more content in the next update.

BUGS AND TYPOS

  • Game is now playable on all resolutions and aspect ratios.
  • Added a speed setting to make the game faster.
  • Fixed a bug you gained rolls on your last roll you would still lose
  • Fixed a big where unique items would show up in the shop after picking them.
  • And more minor stuff

NERFS & BUFFS

  • Big bad wolf damage reduced from 3 to 2
  • Rephrased blacksmith for more clarity
  • Agility potion is now unique
  • Adjusted a few HP's and made the game slightly harder
  • Nerfed magical 7 so it doesnt give you passive gold anymore
  • Deleted dynamite

So this update is slightly smaller than i expected but it's still something, dont hesitate to give me feedback or say what you would like to see in the future.
GLHF!

