Patch Notes: Bremen Improvements - 13th December

Just as we’re ready to usher in the festive Holiday Express route – we have our third wave of patch notes for Bremen-Oldenburg, with improvements to a range of issues, including PZB indicators and lights, PIS display boards and various tweaks to the n-Wagens! Read the full list of changes below.
Thank you all for reporting issues, sharing your feedback, and staying patient while we deliver the patches - we will keep improving Train Sim World 3 to be the best it can be with more updates to come.
Full Changelog
Core
- N-wagen introduction title is now correctly spelled as “BNRDZF”
- 'Chop and Change’ scenario is now completable
- Fixed short display names for Bremen Hbf and Oldenburg Hbf.
- Improved PZB indicators so they are not too bright when it is night while remaining visible during the day
Bremen-Oldenburg
[BR 110]
- Simulation changes to allow the pantograph and MCB can be used from the cab car as expected
[BR 425]
- When activating PZB and LZB in the 425 the "B" indicator in the cab should correctly light up
- Taillight will correctly be red rather than a white/yellow colour.
- Marker lights have been tweaked to be visually different to taillight.
- Fixed door collision issues
- PIS boards should now correctly display information.
- Fixed an issue causing screws inside the cab to glow
- Fixed issues around lighting on cab decals
- When using Livery Designer, the train name will no longer remain on the side.
[BR 155]
- Fixed issue where loco decals and numbers were flickering when moving
[n-Wagens]
- Changed the way the cab car interacts with the pantograph and the main circuit breaker to be more reliable in functionality.
- Fixed direct brake not working as expected in holding position.
- Changed the way the safety system task works. Sifa now gets always pressed with gamepad use. Buttons move faster to not get missed.
- Fixed traction lock display for HUD.
- Improved door system to be able to being used with a bunch of other locos in the game to not cause traction lock. Doors still can't being operated with other locos (incompatible doors system).
- Fixed door lock override when train is moving. Doors should now be locked when faster than 5kph.
- Fixed doors close automatically above 5kph when still opened.
- Fixed not working outside brake system levers.
- Fixed not working handbrakes.
