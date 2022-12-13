 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Train Sim World® 3 update for 13 December 2022

Patch Notes: Bremen Improvements - 13th December

Share · View all patches · Build 10120462 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello everyone!

Just as we’re ready to usher in the festive Holiday Express route – we have our third wave of patch notes for Bremen-Oldenburg, with improvements to a range of issues, including PZB indicators and lights, PIS display boards and various tweaks to the n-Wagens! Read the full list of changes below.

Thank you all for reporting issues, sharing your feedback, and staying patient while we deliver the patches - we will keep improving Train Sim World 3 to be the best it can be with more updates to come.

Full Changelog

Core

  • N-wagen introduction title is now correctly spelled as “BNRDZF”
  • 'Chop and Change’ scenario is now completable
  • Fixed short display names for Bremen Hbf and Oldenburg Hbf.
  • Improved PZB indicators so they are not too bright when it is night while remaining visible during the day

Bremen-Oldenburg
[BR 110]

  • Simulation changes to allow the pantograph and MCB can be used from the cab car as expected

[BR 425]

  • When activating PZB and LZB in the 425 the "B" indicator in the cab should correctly light up
  • Taillight will correctly be red rather than a white/yellow colour.
  • Marker lights have been tweaked to be visually different to taillight.
  • Fixed door collision issues
  • PIS boards should now correctly display information.
  • Fixed an issue causing screws inside the cab to glow
  • Fixed issues around lighting on cab decals
  • When using Livery Designer, the train name will no longer remain on the side.

[BR 155]

  • Fixed issue where loco decals and numbers were flickering when moving

[n-Wagens]

  • Changed the way the cab car interacts with the pantograph and the main circuit breaker to be more reliable in functionality.
  • Fixed direct brake not working as expected in holding position.
  • Changed the way the safety system task works. Sifa now gets always pressed with gamepad use. Buttons move faster to not get missed.
  • Fixed traction lock display for HUD.
  • Improved door system to be able to being used with a bunch of other locos in the game to not cause traction lock. Doors still can't being operated with other locos (incompatible doors system).
  • Fixed door lock override when train is moving. Doors should now be locked when faster than 5kph.
  • Fixed doors close automatically above 5kph when still opened.
  • Fixed not working outside brake system levers.
  • Fixed not working handbrakes.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1944791
  • Loading history…
Depot 1998977
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link