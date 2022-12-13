Patch Notes: Bremen Improvements - 13th December

Hello everyone!

Just as we’re ready to usher in the festive Holiday Express route – we have our third wave of patch notes for Bremen-Oldenburg, with improvements to a range of issues, including PZB indicators and lights, PIS display boards and various tweaks to the n-Wagens! Read the full list of changes below.

Thank you all for reporting issues, sharing your feedback, and staying patient while we deliver the patches - we will keep improving Train Sim World 3 to be the best it can be with more updates to come.

Full Changelog

Core

N-wagen introduction title is now correctly spelled as “BNRDZF”

'Chop and Change’ scenario is now completable

Fixed short display names for Bremen Hbf and Oldenburg Hbf.

Improved PZB indicators so they are not too bright when it is night while remaining visible during the day

Bremen-Oldenburg

[BR 110]

Simulation changes to allow the pantograph and MCB can be used from the cab car as expected

[BR 425]

When activating PZB and LZB in the 425 the "B" indicator in the cab should correctly light up

Taillight will correctly be red rather than a white/yellow colour.

Marker lights have been tweaked to be visually different to taillight.

Fixed door collision issues

PIS boards should now correctly display information.

Fixed an issue causing screws inside the cab to glow

Fixed issues around lighting on cab decals

When using Livery Designer, the train name will no longer remain on the side.

[BR 155]

Fixed issue where loco decals and numbers were flickering when moving

[n-Wagens]