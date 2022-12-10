Patch 1.00a

So far, only bug fixes and balance, in the next patch, hints on the mechanics of the game will be added, as now there are a lot of misunderstandings.

Bug fix:

Fixed a bug that caused achievements to not open for loops above 8.

Fixed issues with Chaos, Bag of Gold, and Night Vase.

Fixed several minor issues.

Balance:

Sphere of Fire - Burn: Damage +2|4|6 -> Burn: Damage +3|5|8.

Pegasus Wings - Gives Flight. -> Max Hp: +30. Gives Flight.

Ribbon - Complete immunity to status effects. -> Max Hp: +40. Complete immunity to status effects.

Glasses - Crit Chance: +2|4|7%. -> Crit Chance: +3|5|8%.

Small Shield - Revenge: Knocks back the enemy by 2|4|6. -> Revenge: Knocks back the enemy by 2|4|6. Defense: +0.1.

Ice Shield - Revenge: Freeze Chance 25|50|75%. -> Revenge: Freeze Chance 50|75%.

Potion of Rage - Damage: +10|20|30%. Incoming damage is increased by 30%. -> Damage: +15|30|45%. Incoming damage is increased by 30%.

Fishing Rod - Skill: Raises a random XP crystal. Meditation 5: Attracts a random chest or food. Cooldown: 3|2|1 s -> 2|1 s.

Pickaxe - Penetration: +10|20|30%. -> Damage: +2. Penetration: +10|20|30%.

Candle - Frenzy: Damage is reduced by 25|50|75%. -> Frenzy: Damage is reduced by 25|50|75%, Damage +10|20|30%.

Lantern - Damage: +1|2|3% Minute. -> Damage: +2|3|5% Minute.

Extinguished Lantern - Damage: +10|20|30% - 1|2|3%Minute. -> Damage: +20|32|44% - 1|2|3%Minute.

Executioner's Axe - Execution: Damage +30|60|100%. -> Damage +2. Execution: Damage +30|60|100%.

Long Bow - Range Combat: Damage +15|30|50%. -> Projectile speed: +20%. Range Combat: Damage +15|30|50%.

Champion 's Belt - Damage to Elites and Champions +15|30|50%. -> Damage to Elites and Champions +25|50|80%.

Perfect Pearl - Perfect Attack: +50|100|150%. -> Regen +0.2. Perfect Attack: +50|100|150%.

Monk's Beads - Time Stop: Damage +50|100|150%. -> Time Stop: Damage +50|100|150%, Limit +2.

Gravity Ring - At the end of the time stop: Knocks back enemies in a small radius by 2|3|4. -> At the end of the time stop: Knocks back enemies in a small radius by 2|4|6. Time Stop Limit +2.

Golden Apple - Food: +20|40 Gold. -> Health +15. Food: +20|40 Gold.

Heavy Armor - Size:~~ +5%~~+1|1.5|2% for every 10 health over 120. -> Health + 30. Size: +1.5|2.5% for every 10 health over 120.

Simplicity - Damage for non-synthesized abilities: +10|20|30%. -> Damage for non-synthesized abilities: +12|25|40%.

Masterpiece - Damage for synthesized abilities: +7|15|25%. -> Damage for synthesized abilities: +10|20|30%.

Oil Jar - Oil: Chance +5|10|15%. -> Oil: Chance +6|12|20%.

Avenger's Hood - Frenzy: Damage +25|50|80%. - > Speed: +1. Frenzy: Damage +25|50|80%.

Arrowhead - Max Targets: +1|2|3. -> Max Targets: +2|4|6.

Anchor - When received and at the beginning of each location gives 30|60|100 armor. -> Defence: +0.1. When received and at the beginning of each location gives 30|60|100 armor.

Blood Cup - Slay 100: Restores 5|8|12% health. -> Slay 200: Restores 5|8|12% health. Rarity Level 2 -> 3.

Little Feather - Lightness: Chance +3|6|10%. -> Lightness: Chance +7|15|25%. Rarity Level 3 -> 2.

Strange Lantern - On even minutes: Damage +12|25|40% . -> On even minutes: Damage +15|30|45% .

Asceticism - For each empty Item Slot: Damage +3|6|10%. -> For each empty Item Slot: Damage +4|8|12%.

Ninja Cloak - Skill: After taking damage, you gain invulnerability for 1 second. Cooldown: 60|40 s. -> Skill: After taking damage, you gain invulnerability for 1 second. Cooldown: 50|30 s.