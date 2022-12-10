 Skip to content

Chrono Survival update for 10 December 2022

Patch 1.00a

Patchnotes via Steam Community

So far, only bug fixes and balance, in the next patch, hints on the mechanics of the game will be added, as now there are a lot of misunderstandings.

Bug fix:
Fixed a bug that caused achievements to not open for loops above 8.
Fixed issues with Chaos, Bag of Gold, and Night Vase.
Fixed several minor issues.

Balance:
Sphere of Fire - Burn: Damage +2|4|6 -> Burn: Damage +3|5|8.
Pegasus Wings - Gives Flight. -> Max Hp: +30. Gives Flight.
Ribbon - Complete immunity to status effects. -> Max Hp: +40. Complete immunity to status effects.
Glasses - Crit Chance: +2|4|7%. -> Crit Chance: +3|5|8%.
Small Shield - Revenge: Knocks back the enemy by 2|4|6. -> Revenge: Knocks back the enemy by 2|4|6. Defense: +0.1.
Ice Shield - Revenge: Freeze Chance 25|50|75%. -> Revenge: Freeze Chance 50|75%.
Potion of Rage - Damage: +10|20|30%. Incoming damage is increased by 30%. -> Damage: +15|30|45%. Incoming damage is increased by 30%.
Fishing Rod - Skill: Raises a random XP crystal. Meditation 5: Attracts a random chest or food. Cooldown: 3|2|1 s -> 2|1 s.
Pickaxe - Penetration: +10|20|30%. -> Damage: +2. Penetration: +10|20|30%.
Candle - Frenzy: Damage is reduced by 25|50|75%. -> Frenzy: Damage is reduced by 25|50|75%, Damage +10|20|30%.
Lantern - Damage: +1|2|3% Minute. -> Damage: +2|3|5% Minute.
Extinguished Lantern - Damage: +10|20|30% - 1|2|3%Minute. -> Damage: +20|32|44% - 1|2|3%Minute.
Executioner's Axe - Execution: Damage +30|60|100%. -> Damage +2. Execution: Damage +30|60|100%.
Long Bow - Range Combat: Damage +15|30|50%. -> Projectile speed: +20%. Range Combat: Damage +15|30|50%.
Champion 's Belt - Damage to Elites and Champions +15|30|50%. -> Damage to Elites and Champions +25|50|80%.
Perfect Pearl - Perfect Attack: +50|100|150%. -> Regen +0.2. Perfect Attack: +50|100|150%.
Monk's Beads - Time Stop: Damage +50|100|150%. -> Time Stop: Damage +50|100|150%, Limit +2.
Gravity Ring - At the end of the time stop: Knocks back enemies in a small radius by 2|3|4. -> At the end of the time stop: Knocks back enemies in a small radius by 2|4|6. Time Stop Limit +2.
Golden Apple - Food: +20|40 Gold. -> Health +15. Food: +20|40 Gold.
Heavy Armor - Size:~~ +5%~~+1|1.5|2% for every 10 health over 120. -> Health + 30. Size: +1.5|2.5% for every 10 health over 120.
Simplicity - Damage for non-synthesized abilities: +10|20|30%. -> Damage for non-synthesized abilities: +12|25|40%.
Masterpiece - Damage for synthesized abilities: +7|15|25%. -> Damage for synthesized abilities: +10|20|30%.
Oil Jar - Oil: Chance +5|10|15%. -> Oil: Chance +6|12|20%.
Avenger's Hood - Frenzy: Damage +25|50|80%. - > Speed: +1. Frenzy: Damage +25|50|80%.
Arrowhead - Max Targets: +1|2|3. -> Max Targets: +2|4|6.
Anchor - When received and at the beginning of each location gives 30|60|100 armor. -> Defence: +0.1. When received and at the beginning of each location gives 30|60|100 armor.
Blood Cup - Slay 100: Restores 5|8|12% health. -> Slay 200: Restores 5|8|12% health. Rarity Level 2 -> 3.
Little Feather - Lightness: Chance +3|6|10%. -> Lightness: Chance +7|15|25%. Rarity Level 3 -> 2.
Strange Lantern - On even minutes: Damage +12|25|40% . -> On even minutes: Damage +15|30|45% .
Asceticism - For each empty Item Slot: Damage +3|6|10%. -> For each empty Item Slot: Damage +4|8|12%.
Ninja Cloak - Skill: After taking damage, you gain invulnerability for 1 second. Cooldown: 60|40 s. -> Skill: After taking damage, you gain invulnerability for 1 second. Cooldown: 50|30 s.

