Winter update

Winter has come and even in the world of ducks it started to snow. Luckily, it's still warm enough that the water doesn't freeze and the ducks can continue to frolic in the pool, watching the circles on the water.

Someone hung around the lights that add comfort at night, the ducks are delighted! And the snowman in the corner is quietly watching what is happening. Why doesn't he melt?

And, of course, gifts were carefully laid out near the pool. To clean up before Christmas, the pool had to be cleared of all the ducks.

True, some ducks look a little strange, what happened to them? Watched too much TV?

Winter in the duck world will last from December 20 to January 10, don't miss it!