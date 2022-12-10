Quick news on the beta and the Horde Survival Bundle

Hello fellow outlaws!

We have two news for you today!

Firstly, Following the poll we shared on Thursday, it seems that you tend to wish for the game to last around 24 minutes. We updated our beta, for you to try that out. You will have 3 acts of 8 min all ending in a boss battle (at the moment, you will fight Denzel a second time at the end but it will soon change). We're curious of your opinion regarding enemies balance and the overall feel with this duration. To switch over to the beta version, go on the Bounty of One page in your library and go the settings (the gear icon on the right) before launching the game and click on property. In properties, go to the beta tab and select the beta branch in the drop down menu. Exit the settings and you should have a small update, you're now playing the beta.

To go back to the main branch, take the same steps and select none in the dropdown menu.

⏳Secondly, the horde survivor bundle with Spellbook Demonslayer and Nomad Survival will come to an end on December the 14th, hurry up if you want to pick it up!⏳

It was an honor to cooperate with Xendra, the maker of Spellbook Demonslayer, and with The Fox Knocks, the maker of Nomad Survival. They are amazing and we are really happy we could use this opportunity to work with them on the collaborative bundle.

https://store.steampowered.com/bundle/28742/Horde_Killer/