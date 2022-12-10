Update 0.7.1.3

Added a new melee version of explode which scales with your melee damage instead of projectile damage.

In the skill tree and the pathfinder music presence is now rolled back by a smooth transition. This should make a more relaxed atmosphere while crafting your builds and modifying your maps before jumping back into the action.

Constructs can now attack destroyable world objects by their own.

Improved gamepad navigation for the pathfinder.

The trembling ground effect is now positioned below enemies. On huge AoE size trembling ground just overlayed everything making enemies and enemy projectiles very hard to see. This should now be fixed by proper layering of the particle effects.

Fixed a bug which caused projectile damage to not be applied correctly.

Fixed a bug which caused the altered base damage of ranged weapons from crafting not being displayed and updated projectile damage correctly

Fixed a bug which caused the frenzy mode 1 exp gained message to show up even though no frenzy mode was started

Fixed disappearing cursor when using gamepad on the pathfinder.

