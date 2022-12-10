★ 5TH ANNIVERSARY: Mod Supports, Classic Edition, & UP TO -40% OFF ★

⚑ ATTACK ON TOYS - 5TH ANNIVERSARY STEAM®
⚑ WARNING! IMPORTANT NOTE! ATTACK ON TOYS 4.05
★ Save Data Location change:
• New Location: %USERPROFILE%/AppData/LocalLow/N7T-GAMES/Attack on Toys/Player_Data/
• Previous Location: Attack on Toys_Data/StreamingAssets/PlayerData/
• Please do BACKUP_ your save data manually, you will need to move your save data manually when Attack on Toys 4.0 is released, so the Mods & Save Data will function properly
★ Bee Hive Spawn Repositioned. You might need to re-adjust your old Toy-Box level creations.
★ Blocks Toys scale has some reduction to be able snap properly. You might need to re-adjust your old Toy-Box level creations.
★ Skybox is now reset to default, so it could be modded in 4.0. You might need to re-adjust your old Toy-Box level creations.
⚑ ATTACK ON TOYS - MOD SUPPORTS
- Attack on Toys MOD Support is included in Attack on Toys: 5TH ANNIVERSARY at 10 December, 2022! Now you could be part of the Mod Builder for Attack on Toys! Create & Share your Toys Creation with others!
- Toys universe is limitless, you could combine all kind of Toys Genre without worrying they will look out of place.
- This is what make Attack on Toys Mod is very special, you could combine World War Toys, Medieval Toys, Space Toys, and other type of toys genre at the same time... because they are all just a Toys, that what make em special, it doesn't break any universe, instead it become as one!
- One more things that make make Attack on Toys Mod is very special, you could easily add & combine all different Mods into one Toy-Box Creation! So Toy-Box Builder & Mod Builder Community could work together as one. You will also need to list whats Mods that you use in your Toy-Box Level Creation in-order to work properly, which is also great way to credit the Mod Builder Creator!
⚑ ATTACK ON TOYS 4.05 - DETAILS *PREVIOUS POST
• Create your own Player Hero, Progression, Unlockable Items, & Squad exactly like the Attack on Toys Official Main Game
• Create your own Soldier, Vehicle, Tower, Helicopter, Planes, Hero, & the list still goes on
• Create your own Unique Maps/Prop
⚫ Easily Grow your Toys/Mods Collection thru STEAM® Workshop, you could add as much mod as you want (༼ つ ◕_◕ ༽つ as long your PC RAM can handle it).
So it will be infinite possibility of Toys battle scenario you could create in Attack on Toys, who knows what happens next? maybe Smart Monkey with a gun vs Anime Figure with a gun, Robot with laser gun, Half Tank & Half Robot Cannon, Space Soldier, etc"?
⚫ This is what make Attack on Toys mods more special, everything could be turned into a Toys-Like, and mostly anything has Toys version, so you could download any Toys/Mods without worrying the mods will look out of place with other toys.
• Attack on Toys Mods is independently, so you could easily add mods without worrying conflict with other mods (༼ つ ◕_◕ ༽つ if the mods created properly)
• NO! Coding at all!!! Just add stuff, assign, and mix&match with other stuff like you would do with real Toys! Unity Engine is required
⚑ Attack on Toys 4.0 logs
- Backyard Lightning Performance increase
- Lightning Culling Optimization
- Recoil reduced while crouch or prone
- Factory plastic save data load issue fixed
- Toy-Box Transform Mode
- Headshot now 2x Damage
- Fixed Damaged while on Low HP Animation
- Player Mortar weapons system
- Player Melee weapons system
- HUD Pooling Optimization
- Playerplatform Collision Optimization
- Hitmark improved
- Grenade bounciness reduced
- Shadow culling optimization
- Item Toy Category Pickup Effect
- Rock prop collision fixed
- New Ambient Occulsion Settings
- Dynamic Shadow Setting & More Optimization
- Warning pause on Intro scene if FPS is too low
- Improved player recoil kickback animation
- Soldier AI Performance Optimized
- Load data error check
- New Max Ammo for Player Weapons System
- Garbagecollector Client only, for LAN Multiplayer fix
- Plastic bonus if player skip Invasion Timers
- Enemy HQ Versus Upgraded
- Fixed Helicopter & Plane AI Unable to do Stay Command properly
- New Search function on Toy-Box
- New Snap position system Toy-Box on Toy track, Toy Castle and others
- Reduce Falling animation sensitivity
- Fixed parachute animation bug
- Optimize Player performance
- New Check My Squad Status System
- New Spawner Helicopter & Plane
- Network transform position update smooth out
- New Seat category System
- Jeep sway driving animation
- Anti-aliasing (AA) Setting
- Bullet Culling Optimization
- RAM UI Optimization
- Vsync 1,2,3,4 Frame Settings
- Tank Movement Speed 20%+- Faster
- Ghost Vehicle Animation is disabled for performance increase
- Single Fire Player Weapon
- Bootcamp achievment fix
- Player attack animation and IK animation improved
- Player Reload animation
- New Hero Toy System & Officer Army Man John & Squad
- Sniper first person mode
- Scroll zoom sniper
- Prop Toy Ladder
- Grab Ledge Player Animation
- HQ able to spawn Hero Toys at Lv.3
- Faster bullet speed
- Faster Plane speed
- Widescreen support (5120 x 1440, 3810x1080, ...)
- Tower factory will prioritize Player instead of AI Builder
- New Setting to Disable Gamepad layout even while your Gamepad is still connected
- Player dan AI Swim Animation
- Ghost Builder RAM Optimization
- New Warship, Boat, Landcraft, and Submarine
- New Ship hangar & Boat Dock
- Toy-Box Scalable Water
- Improved Army Man Idle Shoulder Animation
- Paratrooper glitch sometime doesn't die right away fixed
- Grenade UI glitch fixed
- Player Respawn button Z+R (If Player is being stuck)
- Prop Block Snap System Toy-Box
- Default graphics quality is "High" instead of "Super Ultra" that may causes some PC low end unable to load the properly at start [DONE]
- Respawn command order save previous Command on Skirmish & Conquest
- Prop Army Man sandbags
- Prop Ice Cream Sticks
- Prop Toy City
- Prop Volcano Diorama
- Prop VHS
- Prop bandage
- Prop palm tree + island
- Prop ironing board + iron
- Prop Cactus diorama
- Prop Sandcastle
- Prop cardboard window + stair
- Prop Toothpaste
- Prop space spike rock
- Ghost Spawn Info UI System
- Tower Mortar Hitpoint fixed
- Tower HP increase
- Mech and Robot Damage increase
- Player Backpack Healer
- Idle talk is reduced
- Motorcycle rotation speed increase
- Squad Revive (Buy Back) on Main Menu Shop
- Prop snow terrain and space moon diorama
- Mouse Invert Y-Axis [DONE]
- Mission kill requirement is reduced
- Attack on Toys is now compressed, resulted with more smaller size
- Static shadow settings
- 100% HP Armor for My Squad
- STEAM Workshop UI Updated
- Player physic improved
- Save data thumbnail load optimized, prevent crash upon loading tons of save data
- Toy-Box UI Updated
- Toy-Box Glowing effect outline when object selected
- New Quick load save
- Billiard PVP balanced plastic spawner location
- Plastic spawner in Toy-Box
- Builder ability to spawn air support and more focus on air support on stay command
- Shadow quality increase & optimization
- Grenade launcher animation fix
- My Toy-Box UI Updated
- Gamepad left trigger double clicking fix
- Toy-Box snap rotation
- Firework update effect
- Conquest will not instant win, player must obtain Win Medal first at HQ
