★ 5TH ANNIVERSARY: Mod Supports, Classic Edition, & UP TO -40% OFF ★

⚑ WARNING! IMPORTANT NOTE! ATTACK ON TOYS 4.05

★ Save Data Location change:

• New Location: %USERPROFILE%/AppData/LocalLow/N7T-GAMES/Attack on Toys/Player_Data/

• Previous Location: Attack on Toys_Data/StreamingAssets/PlayerData/

• Please do BACKUP_ your save data manually, you will need to move your save data manually when Attack on Toys 4.0 is released, so the Mods & Save Data will function properly

★ Bee Hive Spawn Repositioned. You might need to re-adjust your old Toy-Box level creations.

★ Blocks Toys scale has some reduction to be able snap properly. You might need to re-adjust your old Toy-Box level creations.

★ Skybox is now reset to default, so it could be modded in 4.0. You might need to re-adjust your old Toy-Box level creations.

⚑ ATTACK ON TOYS - MOD SUPPORTS

Attack on Toys MOD Support is included in Attack on Toys: 5TH ANNIVERSARY at 10 December, 2022! Now you could be part of the Mod Builder for Attack on Toys! Create & Share your Toys Creation with others!

Thank you so much for all the Feedbacks and Support from STEAM® Community & Discord Community

I'm gonna be active to create more Mod Examples & Guides on STEAM® Workshop for a while, so Modder would be more easier to Mod the Game in the future

Also i may made some accidental mistake previously and grant the Classic DLC for FREE for some Steam User. Please do check your Library first if you somehow got lucky! so you don't need to rebuy the DLC! :') also don't forget to join Discord to join Giveaway and get a chance to get Attack on Toys (Classic, 2019) for FREE!

Stay tune for the next BIG UPDATE ༼ つ ◕_◕ ༽つ THANK YOU!

⚑ ATTACK ON TOYS 4.05 - DETAILS *PREVIOUS POST



• Create your own Player Hero, Progression, Unlockable Items, & Squad exactly like the Attack on Toys Official Main Game

• Create your own Soldier, Vehicle, Tower, Helicopter, Planes, Hero, & the list still goes on

• Create your own Unique Maps/Prop

⚫ Easily Grow your Toys/Mods Collection thru STEAM® Workshop, you could add as much mod as you want (༼ つ ◕_◕ ༽つ as long your PC RAM can handle it).

So it will be infinite possibility of Toys battle scenario you could create in Attack on Toys, who knows what happens next? maybe Smart Monkey with a gun vs Anime Figure with a gun, Robot with laser gun, Half Tank & Half Robot Cannon, Space Soldier, etc"?

⚫ This is what make Attack on Toys mods more special, everything could be turned into a Toys-Like, and mostly anything has Toys version, so you could download any Toys/Mods without worrying the mods will look out of place with other toys.

• Attack on Toys Mods is independently, so you could easily add mods without worrying conflict with other mods (༼ つ ◕_◕ ༽つ if the mods created properly)

• NO! Coding at all!!! Just add stuff, assign, and mix&match with other stuff like you would do with real Toys! Unity Engine is required

★ More Mods & Example Project is still in planning phase, expected to release at the end of 2022 or 2023 to serve as an example for Modder

★ YouTube tutorials is also in planning, to help Modder to easily create with more Direct Tutorial: Subscribe to N7T-GAMES YouTube Channel for future videos tutorial.

★ New Blocks Man Toy Category early stages

★ New Soldier Commando Toy Category early stages

★ Attack on Toys (Classic, 2019) DLC STEAM® Edition:

• Attack on Toys has been always active & development more than 5-Years

• So this would be great re-introduction to STEAM® Community about N7T-GAMES, the development workflow on one time - big update, and how the game were look like in very early version before the big overhaul, & how far the game has changed

• Attack on Toys (Classic, 2019) DLC will get special price somewhere in $1+ Range at launch.

• I might occasionally do Attack on Toys (Classic, 2019) DLC GIVEAWAY for FREE on big events. So you could choose to purchase or wait for the next GIVEAWAY if you somehow miss this one. Thank you so much for all the support for these 5-Years the Community & YouTuber.

















































































































⚑ Attack on Toys 4.0 logs