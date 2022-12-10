V0.5.6 - Fog of War

New:

Fog of War has been added to every map to increase the "unknown" and "exploration" factor

Fixed:

Client player was unable to get hidden on Hard & Uninstall difficulties

As always, please let me know of how do you feel each update. Do they get the game better or not?

If you are not happy with something let me know on discord, i am working hard to get this game enjoyable.

Thank you!