Psycho Reign update for 10 December 2022

V0.5.6 - Fog of War

Share · View all patches · Build 10120195 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New:

  • Fog of War has been added to every map to increase the "unknown" and "exploration" factor
  • Paper model that contains one digit for the chest has been replaced completely with a new one that has the number written on the model, there is no need to press "read" to see the number anymore (still can if you wish)
  • Region selector window has been reworked

Fixed:

  • Client player was unable to get hidden on Hard & Uninstall difficulties

As always, please let me know of how do you feel each update. Do they get the game better or not?
If you are not happy with something let me know on discord, i am working hard to get this game enjoyable.

Thank you!

