Balancing: Lowered soul amount to unlock classes and parties.
Balancing: Weapons are spawned more as a battle rewards.
Balancing: Now first building needs no soul to build whenever the player party arrives the town.
Bug fix: right mouse click during battle cancels move and makes undoing impossible.
Crawl Tactics update for 10 December 2022
v1.0.2
Changed files in this update