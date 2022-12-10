 Skip to content

Crawl Tactics update for 10 December 2022

v1.0.2

Last edited by Wendy

Balancing: Lowered soul amount to unlock classes and parties.
Balancing: Weapons are spawned more as a battle rewards.
Balancing: Now first building needs no soul to build whenever the player party arrives the town.
Bug fix: right mouse click during battle cancels move and makes undoing impossible.

