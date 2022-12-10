Update 1.5.0 is out

Share · View all patches · Build 10120044 · Last edited 10 December 2022 – 22:19:28 UTC by Wendy

_Dear clowns,

It's been two weeks since release of Clown of Duty and we're thankful for everyone's feedback. We are excited to bring you this update for the game.

This update brings new content, improvements, optimization and more. Here's the full list:

New maps: Kekistan 1944 & Cyberclown 2077

New game modes: Gun Game & Elimination

Slowed down players health regeneration

Lowered spawn protection time

Laser/flashlight is on by default on primary weapons when equipped

Primary weapons have green laser, pistols have red

Moved "Launchers" to secondary weapon slot

Lowered explosion radius (for grenades & launchers)

Explosion/flashbang sounds are now 3D (sound varies by distance)

Increased 3rd person shooting sounds (by distance)

User Interface improvements

Added: UI Compass

Added: Ambient background sound for all maps

Added: Shotgun attachments (scopes & laser sight/flashlight)

Added: Explosive barrels (so far in training course only)

Added: Weapon draw/holster sounds

Fixed: Lobby issue (couldn't start/leave lobby)

Fixed: GL-06 (launcher) sight issue (sight would show when weapon isn't even equipped)

Fixed: Collider issues on some maps

Fixed: Bot navigation issues on Arena map

Fixed: Sync issue between games (kill count reset issue)

Fixed: Missing knife animation

Improved bot behavior

Bots no longer spawn with launchers

Game now specifies which players are bots

Bots enabled by default when hosting server

Both teams can now equip helmets

Misc. weapon improvements (Ghost N1N3)

Misc. internal code improvements

Optimized maps: Bagram Town & Farm 69 (doubled performance)

Hope you guys enjoy new maps, game modes and improvements we've made to Clown of Duty. Join our growing community on discord if you haven't already: _discord.gg/clownfield

Thanks everyone!