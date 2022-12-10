Update 1.5.0 is out

_Dear clowns,
It's been two weeks since release of Clown of Duty and we're thankful for everyone's feedback. We are excited to bring you this update for the game.
This update brings new content, improvements, optimization and more. Here's the full list:
New maps: Kekistan 1944 & Cyberclown 2077
New game modes: Gun Game & Elimination
Slowed down players health regeneration
Lowered spawn protection time
Laser/flashlight is on by default on primary weapons when equipped
Primary weapons have green laser, pistols have red
Moved "Launchers" to secondary weapon slot
Lowered explosion radius (for grenades & launchers)
Explosion/flashbang sounds are now 3D (sound varies by distance)
Increased 3rd person shooting sounds (by distance)
User Interface improvements
Added: UI Compass
Added: Ambient background sound for all maps
Added: Shotgun attachments (scopes & laser sight/flashlight)
Added: Explosive barrels (so far in training course only)
Added: Weapon draw/holster sounds
Fixed: Lobby issue (couldn't start/leave lobby)
Fixed: GL-06 (launcher) sight issue (sight would show when weapon isn't even equipped)
Fixed: Collider issues on some maps
Fixed: Bot navigation issues on Arena map
Fixed: Sync issue between games (kill count reset issue)
Fixed: Missing knife animation
Improved bot behavior
Bots no longer spawn with launchers
Game now specifies which players are bots
Bots enabled by default when hosting server
Both teams can now equip helmets
Misc. weapon improvements (Ghost N1N3)
Misc. internal code improvements
Optimized maps: Bagram Town & Farm 69 (doubled performance)
Hope you guys enjoy new maps, game modes and improvements we've made to Clown of Duty. Join our growing community on discord if you haven't already: _discord.gg/clownfield
Thanks everyone!
