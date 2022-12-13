Hotfix Out Now | New England Mountains

Greetings hunters!

We’ve just pushed a new hotfix live on PC that aims to resolve some of the issues you’ve encountered since New England Mountains & the Granite Update’s launch.

Patch Notes

The Great One Moose are now more likely to spawn with Great One exclusive fur variations.

The default keybind for placing a waypoint using the binoculars with a controller has been changed to Y/Triangle. It previously clashed with the bind to spot animals.

Dev Team’s Notes: You may have to reset your controller keybinds for this change to take effect.

Need Zones discovered while playing solo should now persist after joining a multiplayer session.

Players should no longer crash when teleporting to specific locations in various reserves.

The dog should no longer become unresponsive after the player dies and respawns.

The UI keybinds (for keyboard and mouse) should now save properly between sessions.

Players should no longer lose the ability to leave water blinds after harvesting an animal (or be ejected from regular blinds).

Players should no longer get stuck waiting for the Weapon Customization Screen to load (however, it may take up to 20 seconds).

Our goal with this hotfix was to address the most pressing issues the community encountered after our latest update. Of course, our work doesn’t stop there and we’ll continue to work on other issues players have encountered during their sessions. We’ll share a definitive list of Known Issues later this week.

We’d like to thank theHunter’s community for their incredible support since New England Mountains’ launch. We’re humbled by your feedback and proud that you’re enjoying this new reserve so much!

Happy hunting!